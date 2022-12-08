Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
Great East Bay restaurants and markets ready to make your Christmas feast
According to multiple sources, spending Christmas sequestered in a kitchen baking, cooking and washing up isn’t everybody’s idea of a delightful holiday. While this reporter cannot relate to such findings, I suspect many of you — who must navigate ornery in-laws, scheduling snafus and children strung out on peppermint bark — wish to be unburdened from as many culinary duties as possible this season. That’s why we’ve compiled this list to help you order your Christmas feast to go at one of these reliable and delicious local markets or restaurants. In turn, you’ll help to make their Christmas merry, too.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
oaklandside.org
This week in Oakland: ‘The Nutcracker’ both classic and reimagined, and Panther Skate Plaza’s 1-year anniversary
We’re so close to celebrating the holidays that I can practically taste all of the delicious dishes that will soon be served on tables across Oakland. But before we all settle down to celebrate with our loved ones, here’s one more roundup of events to check out. This...
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
oaklandside.org
Oakland education advocates are keeping Dirk Tillotson’s legacy alive
Dirk Tillotson’s death on Oct. 1 last year devastated Oakland’s education community. Tillotson was a fierce advocate for equity in education, especially for Black students. He helped to start charter schools in Oakland and elsewhere, and championed family voice and choice in schools. In the 14 months since...
TMZ.com
Too Short Gets Street Sign and His Own Holiday in Oakland
Too Short is officially getting his flowers from his hometown of Oakland -- he now has a street sign in his honor for his years of community service!!!. The ceremony was a full circle moment … the Bay Area rap legend was honored inside his '84 alma mater Fremont High School, where he was a standout drum player.
Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too $hort
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Too $hort Way. That’s the new name of a stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. It was renamed Saturday during a ceremony honoring Bay Area rapper Too $hort and the work he’s done over the years to help the community. Just outside Fremont High School in East Oakland where Bay […]
Bay Area rap legend Too $hort honored with street renamed after him in Oakland
"Thank you, Oakland," the hip-hop artist wrote.
Nobody knows hair like Bayview’s Angela Chung
Angela Chung reigns over her San Francisco wig empire with an elegant flair. Her makeup is meticulous, she favors dresses over pants and, on a recent Sunday, immense, globular earrings gave the impression of a woman in her fifties. No matter that she is 73, a Korean immigrant and unlikely...
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
oaklandside.org
Duplex housing law hasn’t had big impact on Oakland, so far
While the California housing bill SB9 inspired fierce debate as it worked its way through the legislature last year, there was one thing its most passionate advocates and critics agreed on: The law would have a big impact on neighborhoods. SB9, which went into effect in January 2022, allows for...
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission
Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
KQED
Miko Marks: 'Feel Like Going Home'
The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Oakland’s Miko...
