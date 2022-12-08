A show like Doom Patrol is tough to keep going. It has very interesting characters and is built on absurdity. But there’s only so much it can do with the tools it’s been given. All of the characters are pretty much rehashing the same journeys they’ve been on since the show began. Also, it’s hard for the program to out-crazy itself every season. It had butt monsters last season, which was insane, and they decided to follow it up this season with zombie butt monsters. For fans of the show, though, the Season 4 premiere is familiar but fun territory. Nevertheless, it’s going to need to grow as a show if it’s going to survive.

2 DAYS AGO