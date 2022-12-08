Read full article on original website
Related
A true-life horror story: Stephen King gets ripped to shreds by Twitter vultures
Remember the days when Twitter was represented by a cute little blue bird. Might as well make it a gigantic and grotesque vulture now… just like one Stephen King himself might create in a book.
America's libraries are canceling Kirk Cameron. Where are Stephen King and Margaret Atwood?
Liberal authors Stephen King and Margaret Atwood support librarian-turned-writer, but do they care to defend conservative authors like Kirk Cameron, too?
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Leonide The Vampyr– A Christmas For Crows’
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Leonide The Vampyr: A Christmas For Crows, out Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Rachele Aragno, and colorist Dave Stewart. When good and honest mountain folk come upon a small coffin among a carriage wreck, they find themselves among darker company than...
comicon.com
The Faerie Army Closes In: Previewing ‘Wynd: The Throne In The Sky’ #5
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #5, out tomorrow from writer James Tynion IV and artist Michael Dialynas, with letterer AndWorld Design. FINAL ISSUE. The final battle is here as the Faerie army closes in! The kids seemingly have nowhere to escape, with Wynd in dire straits as he takes it upon himself to battle the Faerie General. What will it take to save the children, and more importantly, what role does Wynd’s blood play in all of this?
comicon.com
Cullen Bunn Serializes ‘The Doom That Came To Christmas’
In time for the holidays, Cullen Bunn is serializing his heartwarming horror story The Doom That Came To Christmas. With permission, we bring you Part One here. If you like what you see, you can find the rest of the story and more tales, musings, and Bunn exclusives on his Substack and Patreon.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Harley Quinn: Uncovered’ #1
“In celebration of Harley Quinn #25 comes a gorgeous, irreverent look at the amazing variant covers that helped make the Maid of Mischief magnificent! Enjoy an art book of epic proportions featuring some of the hottest creators in the industry!”. Harley Quinn: Uncovered #1 is out Tuesday 13th December from...
comicon.com
Review: ‘X-Men Red’ #9 Changes The Game
Abigail Brand has proven herself to be the greatest strategist and manipulator in the Sol system. Unfortunately for her, X-Men Red #9 shows that she may have an equal. Al Ewing, Stefano Caselli, Federico Blee, and Ariana Maher reveal that Brand is playing checkers while others are playing three dimensional chess.
comicon.com
Advance Review: Saving The Best For The Last Page In `Dark Ride’ #3
In only a few issues, the Dark Ride creative has already built a complex horror mystery complete with intrigue and gore. With some killer – literally – final pages, readers are practically forced to come back for more the next month. Overall. From their inception, comic books have...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 1
A show like Doom Patrol is tough to keep going. It has very interesting characters and is built on absurdity. But there’s only so much it can do with the tools it’s been given. All of the characters are pretty much rehashing the same journeys they’ve been on since the show began. Also, it’s hard for the program to out-crazy itself every season. It had butt monsters last season, which was insane, and they decided to follow it up this season with zombie butt monsters. For fans of the show, though, the Season 4 premiere is familiar but fun territory. Nevertheless, it’s going to need to grow as a show if it’s going to survive.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘World War Hulk: Worldbreaker’ #2
“A high priestess fills a stone starship prison with small, green children. A Haarg helps a small, green girl search for a Worldbreaker. A Worldbreaker grapples with a thousand years of doom. On a world broken again and again by prophecy and catastrophe, which Hulk will finally dare to fight again?”
comicon.com
Preview: Ancient Powers Stir In ‘Assassin’s Apprentice’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Assassin’s Apprentice #1, dropping Wednesday from writers Jody Houser and Robin Hobb, artist Ryan Kelly, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. Until recently, Fitz was only known as “boy.” The bastard/illegitimate son of a powerful noble, Fitz is taken in by his uncle,...
comicon.com
It’s Looking Bleak For Iron Man In ‘The Invincible Iron Man’ #1
“IT ALL ENDS! Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth…his fame…his friends. But Stark doesn’t realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when the assassins start to come for him! It’s the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom. Join Gerry Duggan (X-MEN) and Juan Frigeri (AVENGERS) as they take Iron Man to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe yet!”
comicon.com
Talking With Mark Russell And Steve Pugh About Their Reunion On ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’
Mark Russell and Steve Pugh have reunited for a second, richly satirical series of Billionaire Island from AHOY Comics. Having read the first issue and thoroughly enjoyed it, I reached out to both creators for a catch-up ahead of Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs #2 drops this Wednesday 12th December.
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comics
DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR! Goodbye, Warren Worthington III—A.K.A. ANGEL —and hello murderous winged monster. It’s up to the Legionnaires to stop his rampage and figure out what’s going on. Good news: The mystical BLACK KNIGHT has come to their aid! Bad news: Angel’s not the only mutant turning into a monster. And NIGHTCRAWLER’s inner, savage beast threatens to completely take control. Meanwhile, in Krakoa, the BANSHEE/GHOST RIDER hybrid known as VOX IGNIS senses a disturbance within the island. Could it be a coincidence that CYPHER has suddenly fallen ill? As the hostility between LEGION and PROFESSOR X grows, the stability of the island becomes less certain.
comicon.com
Previewing David Messina’s ‘3Keys’ #3 From Image Comics
“Noah and Theon follow a perilous path from the devastated West Side of Manhattan to the ruins of a corrupt and decadent land of dreams in search of answers about that explosive night on New York’s High Line…if they both survive the journey to learn anything, that is.”
comicon.com
Review: Disney’s ‘Gargoyles’ #1 Return From Slumber
Come return to a world where Gargoyles exist. Goliath and his clan have various things in the modern world drawing them apart. Yet, as they drift away from each other old foes threaten old allies. Can they start to come together before dire danger occurs?. Overall. 6.5/10. Writer Greg Weisman...
comicon.com
Preview: A New Era Begins In BOOM! Studios’ ‘Grim’ #6
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Grim #6, the first issue of a brand new story arc in their series from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Flaviano, colorist Rico Renzi, and letterer Tom Napolitano. ‘The Era of DEVILS & DUST begins here for the GRIM Reapers! Trapped in Las Vegas—the...
comicon.com
Advance Review: An Epic Chase Through Time In `A Vicious Circle’ #1
A creative team featuring superstar artist Lee Bermejo is at the top of their game in this time-travel drama. Great writing will have readers flipping through pages at warp speed. The only downside is a $9.99 price tag, though the issue is oversized. Overall. 10/10. Every once in a while,...
comicon.com
X-Mas X-Men – Previewing ‘Dark Web: X-Men’ #1
“THE X-MEN ARE ENSNARED IN CHASM AND THE GOBLIN QUEEN’S DARK WEB! Chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo…a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops’ ex. Also, Havok’s ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance!”
comicon.com
Scout Comics Announces Dystopian Sci-Fi Cyberpunk ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’ For 2023
A bio-engineered laborer manufactured with the sole purpose of being worked to death in the seedy city underbelly…. Grab your absurdist lens. Scout Comics has announced Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, an all-new gritty pulp mystery series written by TC Pescatore with illustrations and cover by Argentinian artist Luciano Cruzado and variant covers by Patrick Sparrow and Ewan McLaughlin.
Comments / 0