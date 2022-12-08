Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Councilman announces Jackson water town hall meeting
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson City Councilman said he is holding a town hall so people can weigh in on repair efforts of Jackson's water system. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said his main concern is making sure people are not stuck paying high and potentially inaccurate water bills. Stokes wants...
WLBT
Robert Lee officially named Jackson city engineer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson has a new city engineer. Robert Lee confirmed that he had been appointed to the position prior to the mayor’s press conference on Monday. Lee had been serving as acting city engineer since Dr. Charles Williams retired earlier this year. Prior to that, he served as traffic engineer for the Public Works Department.
WLBT
Mayor says changes to Jackson’s water rate structure ‘only in the idea phase’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba pumped the brakes Monday on talks the city’s water rate structure would soon be changing, telling the press that any ideas being floated right now are simply that, ideas. “What Ted may have shared is only in the idea phase...
1 arrested, 1 wanted after Capitol police chase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man and are searching for a second man after a chase in Jackson on Monday, December 12. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a man for reckless driving and disregard for a traffic device. They said the driver led them on a chase that ended […]
One injured after train hits car in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a car in Jackson. The incident happened on Northside Drive on Tuesday, December 13. Witnesses at the scene said the train hit one side of the vehicle. They said one person was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. At least four […]
‘We sold it for nothing’: The impact of broken government promises on Mississippi family
Faces of the Floods is a series by The Vicksburg Post that tells the stories of people impacted by catastrophic floods in the Yazoo Backwater area. Thomas Jones Jr. sold more than half of his family’s farmland in Holly Bluff to the United States government in the 1950s, on the promise that digging a canal through it would help mitigate flooding in the South Delta as part of what is now known as the Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project.
mageenews.com
Simpson County School Board Acknowledges Individuals for Accomplishments
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County School Board met Thursday, December 8, 2002 for their regular scheduled meeting. Several recognition and honors were observed during the evening.
WLBT
Suspect in custody following shooting at Flowood Applebee’s
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police say a suspect is in custody following a Tuesday afternoon shooting at the Flowood Applebee’s restaurant. We are working to confirm more details of the arrest. On Tuesday, an Applebee’s employee was shot in the parking lot of the chain restaurant’s Flowood location...
WAPT
Jackson going blue for JSU
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is going blue for JSU. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Monday that the city is making the change in honor of the Jackson State Tigers' playing in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta this weekend. The mayor said City Hall, Thalia Mara Hall, the Planetarium and the Hood Building will be lit up with blue lights in honor of the back-to-back SWAC champions.
Commission seeks to change Mississippi voting laws
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voter accessibility and redistricting were two of the key topics at the Hinds County Voter Commission meeting. State and county officials addressed concerns with Mississippi’s redistricting lines at a meeting on Monday, December 12 . “It’s still compact. We’re willing to count on all community agencies to challenge some of the […]
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Near Lena and Wreck on 16
5:22 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Boyd St. 8:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies investigated reports of a suspicious person on River Rd in the Edinburg area. 8:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a...
Vacant home catches fire on North Jefferson in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A raging house fire off North Jefferson and High Street left part of Downtown Jackson blocked off to traffic. According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Arman, crews responded to the call early Sunday morning, batting it for hours before they were able to get it under control. Several fire crews were […]
WAPT
Teen shot twice at bonfire in Utica
UTICA, Miss. — A teen was shot twice at a bonfire in Hinds County. The Hinds County Sheriff's Office said it happened around midnight Sunday on Highway 18 in Utica. The sheriff's office said someone shot DeMerius Paige, 19, once in the arm and once in the leg. He...
wtva.com
Madison Police responding to robbery, bomb threat at bank
The Madison Police Department is responding to a robbery and bomb threat at a bank. Officers are on the scene at Regions Bank off Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Man charged in fatal shooting at Yazoo City car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, Edward H. […]
Woman found in Pearl apartment believed to be dead for two weeks
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside an apartment. Gregg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the woman was found on Saturday, December 10, 2022. According to Flynn, police received a call about the body and responded to the apartment complex. The Rankin County coroner said […]
WAPT
Mississippians brace for threat of severe weather
JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms will roll through central Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday, the 16 WAPT Weather Team said. Wednesday is a Weather Impact Day because of the threat of flash flooding and damaging wind gusts along the cold front. Areas of central Mississippi could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated locations seeing potentially higher totals.
WLOX
Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer-involved shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Hinds County. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, it happened when Capitol Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle led police on a chase that came...
Commencement Keynote Roland Martin: ‘Jackson State University Graduates Belong in Every Room’
Jackson State University’s Fall 2022 commencement was a celebration of the ultimate academic milestone for the more than 500 graduates inside Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The keynote speaker was award-winning journalist Roland S. Martin, who is the host and managing editor...
vicksburgnews.com
Video:Claiborne County held their first annual Christmas Parade on Saturday
Claiborne County held their first annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. Many people came out to show support including leaders in the community. The event was a success in many ways and those who put on the parade was very happy about its outcome. “First of all I would like to...
Comments / 0