dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
PYMNTS

Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC

Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
cryptogazette.com

Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Are Collateralized by Over 100%

It’s been revealed that Binance is making a massive push toward transparency for users. Accoridng to the latest reports, it seems that the crypto exchange’s reserves are collateralized by more than 100%. Binance’s transparent reports. Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC

Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...

