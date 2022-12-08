Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC
Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
cryptogazette.com
Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Are Collateralized by Over 100%
It’s been revealed that Binance is making a massive push toward transparency for users. Accoridng to the latest reports, it seems that the crypto exchange’s reserves are collateralized by more than 100%. Binance’s transparent reports. Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC
Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
