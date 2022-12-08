Champlin Park girls basketball breaking in new pieces this season

The challenge for the Champlin Park girls basketball team this fall is replacing their three leading scorers from last year, led by career 1,000-point scorer Mikaelah Counce. She was a staple for the Rebels over the years, leading Champlin Park in scoring in all four of her years on the team, including 13.9 last year.

Ava Holman was second on the team with 12.2. Alecia Bates was third with 8.0

This year's squad will not only be searching for a new leader on offense and a new rotation, but hoping to get back to a winning record after finishing 11-16 a year ago.

Senior guard Nicole Lillard is the top scorer returning at 7.7 points per game. She’s also the only returning player that had significant game time last year. The Rebels will be breaking in a new group in 2022-23.

They got their first look at the new rotation in their first game of the season Tuesday night against Armstrong. With the Falcons boasting the talented duo of forward Savannah McGowan and Karlee Fisher, it was an early test for Champlin Park.

It’s safe to say they passed the test with flying colors.

The Rebels built a double-digit lead in the first half, up 37-23 at the break. They maintained their sizable advantage throughout and defeated the Falcons comfortably 74-58 at Armstrong High School.

Leading the way for Champlin Park in scoring was a player who wasn’t on their roster last year. Senior guard Ashlee Burchette played for Bloomington Kennedy last year, averaging 11.9 points per game. It took her no time in adjusting to her new surroundings with 15 points on the night.

Lillard was second-highest scorer with 13. Rounding out the starting five were juniors Ava Holman, Mariah Pates and senior Rian Giles.

It was the bench unit that gave the Rebels a boost against Armstrong. Sophomore guard Savannah Belongia had 10 points off the bench. Fellow sophomore guard Olivia Mehl entered the game midway through the first half and provided an instant spark, scoring 7 quick points and assisting another basket.

Junior forward Jadyn Spann had 8 points. Champlin Park got contributions from all over the floor, which was too much for Armstrong to handle.

The Falcons’ trio of McGowan, Fisher and Malayna Dille-Starks combined for 49 of Armstrong’s 58 points. McGowan had 19, Dille-Starks had 16 and Fisher had 14. Only three other players - Lauren Jones, Madison Fondow and Emalee Fisher - scored points.

The Rebels had ten players on the scoreboard. For a team replacing a lot of production from a year ago, it’s an encouraging sign to see multiple players step up in the first game. The backcourt duo of Burchette and Lillard figure to lead Champlin Park throughout the year.

They’ll have their work cut out for them this year with four teams on their schedule - #4 Eden Prairie, #5 Chaska, #6 Maple Grove, #8 Wayzata - currently ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A.

The Rebels are back on the court Friday, Dec. 9 against Coon Rapids.