Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Brittney Griner Swap May Be Sign Russia's Worried About Secrets Leaking
Security experts told Newsweek that the prisoner swap signals that the U.S. and Russia is returning to Cold War-era patterns.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”⚡️Первые фото из разрушенной гостиницы «Гостевой дом Жданова в Стаханове.Удар нанесен из РСЗО HIMARS. В здании находились бойцы ЧВК «Вагнер».@brussinf pic.twitter.com/tcUkJZdQkJ— Вольвач Юрий (@1Gg7Dlct8tfwNJL) December 11, 2022 Photos showed the building, a hotel called “Zhdanov’s Guest House,” blown...
Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap for ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout
WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained for months in a Russian prison on drug charges, was released Thursday in a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, and after months of tense negotiations between the Kremlin and White House. President Biden on Thursday morning shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.” Previous 1 of 3 Next “She will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have...
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Merchant of Death traded for Brittney Griner. Russia refuses deal on Paul Whelan
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On the other side of the world Thursday, an American plane met up with the Russian military on a tarmac in the United Arab Emirates for a prisoner swap. 10 months after Britney Griner was arrested in Russia on drug charges, she will return to her family.
Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources
HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances.
U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content.
Michigan man remains imprisoned in Russia though Brittney Griner is freed
Paul Whelan was left behind. Again. President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning his administration traded convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout — who'd been serving time in a U.S. federal prison since 2011 — for Brittney Griner, a WNBA superstar who was arrested in February after cannabis oil was found in her...
President Biden signs ‘Respect for Marriage’ act into law
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A landmark day at The White House Tuesday afternoon. President Biden signed the ‘Respect for Marriage’ act into law, and a Fresno couple had a front-row seat. Robin and Karen McGehee made the trek on Monday across the country from Fresno to Washington D.C. “Today I feel like I can walk with […]
Vietnam factory workers laid off as West cuts imports
Phan Thi Nhieu has spent a decade assembling shoes for worldwide brands such as Timberland and K-Swiss, but she is now among tens of thousands of Vietnamese factory workers laid off as Western consumers cut spending. Taiwanese giant Pouyuen, a Nike shoe producer, has put 20,000 of its workers on paid leave in rotation, while reports said Vietnam's largest foreign investor, Samsung Electronics, has started reducing its smartphone production at factories in the north.
Some 1,500 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso on Sunday - witness
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Dec 12 (Reuters) - About 1,500 people crossed the Rio Grande overnight from Mexico into El Paso, Texas, a Reuters witness said on Monday, amid an increase in migrant arrivals in the area ahead of the expiry of a pandemic-era order that blocks them at the U.S.-Mexico border.
