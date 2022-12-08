ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”⚡️Первые фото из разрушенной гостиницы «Гостевой дом Жданова в Стаханове.Удар нанесен из РСЗО HIMARS. В здании находились бойцы ЧВК «Вагнер».@brussinf pic.twitter.com/tcUkJZdQkJ— Вольвач Юрий (@1Gg7Dlct8tfwNJL) December 11, 2022 Photos showed the building, a hotel called “Zhdanov’s Guest House,” blown...
New York Post

Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap for ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout

WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained for months in a Russian prison on drug charges, was released Thursday in a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, and after months of tense negotiations between the Kremlin and White House. President Biden on Thursday morning shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.” Previous 1 of 3 Next “She will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have...
TEXAS STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
ILLINOIS STATE
YourCentralValley.com

President Biden signs ‘Respect for Marriage’ act into law

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A landmark day at The White House Tuesday afternoon. President Biden signed the ‘Respect for Marriage’ act into law, and a Fresno couple had a front-row seat. Robin and Karen McGehee made the trek on Monday across the country from Fresno to Washington D.C. “Today I feel like I can walk with […]
FRESNO, CA
AFP

Vietnam factory workers laid off as West cuts imports

Phan Thi Nhieu has spent a decade assembling shoes for worldwide brands such as Timberland and K-Swiss, but she is now among tens of thousands of Vietnamese factory workers laid off as Western consumers cut spending. Taiwanese giant Pouyuen, a Nike shoe producer, has put 20,000 of its workers on paid leave in rotation, while reports said Vietnam's largest foreign investor, Samsung Electronics, has started reducing its smartphone production at factories in the north.

