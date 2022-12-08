ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson & Don Johnson Set For Yale Entertainment’s Action-Thriller ‘The Collective’

By Matt Grobar
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Lucas Till ( MacGyver ), Ruby Rose ( Taurus ), Tyrese Gibson ( Morbius ) and Don Johnson ( Knives Out ) will topline the action-thriller The Collective from Yale Entertainment , which has recently wrapped production.

In the film directed by Tom DeNucci, a group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin, Sam Alexander (Till). What he lacks in experience he makes up for in savvy, grit, and a keen ability to improvise in the most dangerous situations. He is aided on his journey by Hugo (Gibson) and Liam (Johnson), former CIA operatives turned rogue vigilantes. They face off against Daisy (Rose), the cunning general manager of this evil, clandestine organization. Sam must prove to himself, Liam and Hugo that he’s Collective material on this life-or-death, take-no-prisoners mission.

Matt Rogers and Jason James penned the script, with Yale’s Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman producing alongside Richard Switzer in association with Dawn’s Light Media. Executive producers include Ian Niles, Jason Cherubini, Shaun Sanghani, Jason Kringstein, Sabine Stener, Tara J. Martin and Alan Liebowitz. Yale’s recently launched sales banner Great Escape, led by Nick Donnermeyer, will handle worldwide sales.

“This is a super fun script filled with action and excitement,” said Levine and Beckerman, “and we’re so happy with this amazing cast that came on board to help bring this story to life.”

“I’m very grateful for the chance to collaborate with Yale and Tom DeNucci on this project,” added Switzer, “and to help him achieve his incredible vision for this film.”

Till is best known for leading CBS’s MacGyver reboot, which ran for five seasons. He’s otherwise known for portraying the mutant Havok across the X-Men film franchise, and for leading the drama Son of the South directed by Barry Alexander Brown.

Rose’s feature credits include Taurus , The Meg , John Wick: Chapter 2 and xXx: Return of Xander Cage . She also led the first season of The CW’s Batwoman and appeared in Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Orange Is the New Black from creator Jenji Kohan.

Gibson is an actor and Grammy-nominated musician best known for his turn as Roman in Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise, and as Tech Sergeant Epps in Paramount and DreamWorks’ Transformers films. He will soon appear in Uni’s Fast X , having also recently been seen in features like Yale’s Rogue Hostage with John Malkovich and Morbius opposite Jared Leto.

Johnson is a Golden Globe winner who will also soon be seen in the thriller Unit 234 , the action-comedy High Heat , Jeremy Saulnier’s action-thriller Rebel Ridge and Book Club 2: The Next Chapter , among other projects. He’s also known for turns in films including Knives Out , Cold in July , Django Unchained and Machete , among many others. Notable TV credits include Miami Vice , Nash Bridges , Kenan , Watchmen , A Series of Unfortunate Events and Eastbound & Down .

Yale Entertainment’s upcoming slate includes six films now in post: Bucky F*cking Dent , starring David Duchovny, Logan Marshall Green and Stephanie Beatriz; The Kill Room , starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello and Maya Hawke; Brittany Snow’s directorial debut, September 17th ; the thriller Clawfoot , starring Francesca Eastwood, Milo Gibson, Olivia Culpo, Nestor Carbonell and Oliver Cooper; Clean Up Crew , starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo and Antonio Banderas; and The Last Girl with Alice Eve and Banderas.

DeNucci is repped by Sovereign Talent Group; Rogers by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello; James by Canada’s Play Management and Zero Gravity Management; Till by APA, Tom Sullivan and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer; Rose by APA, Linden Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum; Gibson by APA and Pearlman & Tishbi; Johnson by CAA and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

