ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Allison Wallach Lands Top Fox Unscripted Job

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039um8_0jc9goL800

EXCLUSIVE : Allison Wallach has been promoted to oversee unscripted programming for Fox .

She will take over the role of President, Unscripted Programming at Fox after Rob Wade, who previously oversaw the genre, was named CEO of the company in October.

Related Story

Mark Burnett Exits Amazon’s MGM, Returns To Producing Roots, Will Continue To Oversee “Legacy” Series

Related Story

'Monarch' Canceled At Fox After One Season

Related Story

Fox, News Corp. Hire Independent Advisors, Clarify Rupert Murdoch Role Amid Merger Deliberations

Wallach was most recently EVP and Head of Fox Alternative Entertainment, the company’s in-house non-scripted studio. She joined the company in early 2020, having previously been president of Jupiter Entertainment.

Reporting to Wade, in her new expanded role, Wallach will responsible for overseeing and commissioning all unscripted programming for the network including hits such as The Masked Singer and its slew of Gordon Ramsay programming.

On the latter front, Wallach also will manage Studio Ramsay Global, the joint venture production company that Fox set up with the celebrity chef, as well as entertainment brand TMZ.

She also will continue to be responsible for Fox Alternative Entertainment and will lead the search for a new EVP and head of the in-house production unit.

As part of the move, Yasmin Rawji has been promoted to EVP Unscripted – Network to oversee reality programming. Previously SVP Alternative Entertainment at Fox, she now will now report to Wallach.

Rawji has worked across such series as The Masked Singer, Next Level Chef and Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer since joining the company in 2017. Before Fox, she was a senior producer on Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent.

Wallach’s promotion is the latest high-profile move in the unscripted industry this year following the shakeup at NBC that saw Corie Henson take over from Jenny Bloom.

During Wallach’s time running FAE, she has overseen series such as The Masked Singer , the network’s most successful nonscripted show; Next Level Chef , which is heading into its second season with its return after Super Bowl LVII; avatar singing competition Alter Ego ; and I Can See Your Voice, Crime Scene Kitchen, Name That Tune and Domino Masters.

She also was responsible for Irish variety series The Big Deal , which was the studio’s first third-party series. The show launched on Ireland’s Virgin Media Television and is now in development in the U.S. for Fox as Fame or Fortune.

That show was part of Fox’s International Unscripted Format Fund, which identifies IP for the global market that is produced and owned by FAE.

Prior to joining Fox, Wallach ran Snapped producer Jupiter Entertainment in 2015-19 and before that was an agent in UTA’s alternative television department. She also previously worked at BBC Worldwide Productions and Lifetime.

“Since joining us — in early 2020, no less – Allison has played a critical role in navigating FAE through one of the most arduous chapters the television business has ever witnessed and, in doing so, helped build it into a key growth driver for Fox Entertainment,” said Wade. “FAE has greatly expanded its global presence under Allison’s leadership, and, in her hands, I am confident Fox’s unscripted portfolio will continue to enjoy similar success.”

Added Wallach “It is an honor to work at a company that has long been a cornerstone of the unscripted space, and I am grateful to Rob for the opportunity to build on Fox’s strong legacy of providing premium programming to viewers. Yasmin has been a great partner of mine during our time together here at Fox. Her fierce devotion to creative and sharp production prowess are inspiring to watch. I’m looking forward to closely working with her in guiding Fox’s unscripted business in the years to come.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 4

Related
Deadline

‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group

Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
Deadline

History’s Amy Savitsky Moves To Lifetime To Co-Run Unscripted Content

There’s executive musical chairs going on at A&E Networks. History’s Amy Savitsky is moving to Lifetime to oversee unscripted programming. Savitsky was previously SVP, Development and Programming for History and will become SVP, Unscripted Development and Programming. She will work alongside Brie Miranda Bryant, who shares the same job title, reporting to Lifetime’s EVP and Head of Programming Amy Winter. Savitsky has been tasked with driving the cable network’s non-fiction programming and the pair will manage the programming and development team together, while Bryant will continue to oversee event documentary series and specials like Surviving R. Kelly, Wendy Williams: What a Mess! and Janet Jackson. At History...
Deadline

Nancy Daniels & Jane Latman Out As Part Of Latest Warner Bros. Discovery Restructure

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Daniels, who oversees the Turner networks and a number of Discovery channels, and Jane Latman, the HGTV veteran who is also in charge of Food Network, are the latest execs out at Warner Bros. Discovery. Deadline hears that Daniels and Latman’s exits come as part of the latest restructure within the David Zaslav-run company. Deadline has seen a memo from Chairman and Chief Content Officer, U.S.  Networks Group Kathleen Finch outlining the changes, saying the company “needs to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model”. Daniels was in charge of TNT/TBS/TruTV and...
Deadline

EDO Names Paramount & 20th Century Vet Steve Siskind As GM, Studio Analytics

Former Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox executive Steve Siskind has been tapped as the General Manager, Studio Analytics of EDO, Inc. Siskind will spearhead EDO’s strategic partnerships with movie studios and streaming services, delivering the real-time data and insights they need to make timely, high-stakes decisions on how to best market their latest releases. Siskind’s resume includes more than two decades of working on notable pics including The Wolf of Wall Street, Selma, Transformers, Iron Man, the Star Trek and Indiana Jones franchises. The exec is known for his vast knowledge in streaming and theatrical models, market strategy, creative optimization,...
Deadline

Rachelle Williams-BenAry Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group

EXCLUSIVE: The Lionsgate Television Group has signed an overall deal with Rachelle Williams-BenAry, who served as showrunner and executive producer on the second season of hit comedy Run the World, produced by Lionsgate for Starz. Williams-BenAry was also co-showrunner and executive producer on the second season of Lionsgate’s Love Life for HBO Max. Under the terms of the new agreement, Williams-BenAry will write and produce scripted content.  “Since working on Love Life, I’ve gotten to know the incredible and supportive team at Lionsgate,” said Williams-BenAry. “I am so honored by this huge vote of confidence to create and develop new and exciting stories with them.”  “Rachelle did an amazing job...
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
ETOnline.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
New York Post

Howard Stern rips coverage of Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes affair: ‘I’m not seeing the problem’

Shock jock Howard Stern sounded off on the media’s obsession with the love affair between “Good Morning America” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on his SiriusXM show Monday. Stern pointed to a report from the Daily Mail that “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts was “very upset” about the relationship between the married co-hosts of the third hour of ABC’s morning show. “I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here, but if those two work together and they wanna b-ng and be in love, what do I give a sh-t? Why is that like offensive...
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Android Authority

Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku

Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Slammed as “Racist” After Season 22 Semifinals: “The Producers Should Be Embarrassed”

The Voice is being accused of racism and favoring “young, white, country male singers” after the results of this season’s semi-finals were revealed, which were determined by a public vote. Anticipation grew Monday (Dec. 5) and Tuesday (Dec. 6) night during the NBC competition’s two-part semifinal, which saw the eight remaining performers competing to advance to the final round. It was revealed that Blake Shelton‘s three contestants — Bryce Leatherwood, bodie and Brayden Lape — plus Camila Cabello‘s contestant Morgan Myles were marked “safe” by viewers, per USA Today, leaving John Legend’s three performers — Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona...
The US Sun

‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says

GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Deadline

Deadline

147K+
Followers
40K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy