Frank Joseph Perri, 96, passed away on December 11, 2022, at Pruitt Nursing Home in Sea Level, North Carolina. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Munden Funeral Home Chapel, Morehead City, North Carolina. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by family pastors, Wes Holmes, Robbie Strickland and Allen Stocks. He will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO