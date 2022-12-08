Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Nancy Cunningham, 64; incomplete
Nancy Christine Cunningham, 64, of Newport, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Frank Perri, 96; service Dec. 16
Frank Joseph Perri, 96, passed away on December 11, 2022, at Pruitt Nursing Home in Sea Level, North Carolina. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Munden Funeral Home Chapel, Morehead City, North Carolina. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by family pastors, Wes Holmes, Robbie Strickland and Allen Stocks. He will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
John McCann Sr., 87; service March 26
Jack McCann (John Joseph McCann, Sr.), alias “Calico Jack,” 87, of Morehead City, NC, passed away on December 11, 2022. A life celebration will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the 64th anniversary of the ECU Second National Swimming and Diving Championship, at Jack’s Waterfront Bar, first floor, Morehead City waterfront.
carolinacoastonline.com
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
carolinacoastonline.com
Robert Newton Sr., 88; service Dec. 17
Robert D. Newton, Sr., 88, of Morehead City, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Jay Bush. Arrangements are...
carolinacoastonline.com
Glenda Eaton, 88; service Dec. 13
Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 13th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Brenda Lewis; service Dec. 16
Brenda Jo Newton Lewis, of Beaufort, died peacefully at home in Marshallberg on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. Brenda was a devoted daughter, wife, mother,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Nancy Schrum, 93; incomplete
Nancy K. Schrum, 93, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Friday, December 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.ne.t.
carolinacoastonline.com
Roderick Bricksin, 89; incomplete
Roderick Bricksin, 89, of Morehead City, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
John Johnson, 73; incomplete
John C. Johnson, 73, of Peletier, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lonny Clouser, 58; no service
Lonny Clouser, 58, of Havelock, died Saturday, December 10, 2022. Services for Lonny will not be local. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
WNCT
Hundreds gather for Morehead City annual Christmas parade
There were a number of people who attended Saturday's Morehead City Christmas parade. That included members of WNCT. Hundreds gather for Morehead City annual Christmas …. There were a number of people who attended Saturday's Morehead City Christmas parade. That included members of WNCT. Rise in RSV and Flu in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Three churches to present live drive-thru Nativities
— Three county churches will present live drive-thru Nativities, beginning this weekend. Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will present its third consecutive drive-thru Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17 at 174 Marshallberg Road in Smyrna. Those attending should enter at Down East Middle School and follow the signs. Motorists will be directed onto the church’s property from the school, and Sheriff’s deputies will be on hand to help direct traffic.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City holds Christmas parade
- The holidays have long been commemorated for bringing people together to create memories that last a lifetime. In a great celebration of the season, thousands of revelers sprang from their bed Dec. 10 to enjoy the 2022 Morehead City Christmas Parade. The procession began at 10 a.m. under clear...
carolinacoastonline.com
Onslow roadways surpassing 2021 alcohol-related deaths
The number of people killed in alcohol related collisions from New Year’s Day 2022 to present has eclipsed yearly totals for 2021, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. D. Rich. To date, Sgt. Rich and his colleagues have worked 22 alcohol related collisions resulting in 27 deaths besting...
West Craven High School mourns loss of student
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Bicyclist killed in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY - An SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after it was reported that a bicyclist had been struck.
Comments / 0