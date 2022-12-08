ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newry, ME

Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
PORTLAND, ME
Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?

Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
LEWISTON, ME
Did You Know the Gorham Burger King Has a Free Indoor Playground?

A friend told me that the Burger King tucked away in a corner of a mini-mall in Gorham has an indoor playground. I went there one afternoon because I thought, I gotta see this for myself. I had never been to the Gorham Burger King. It's a definite step back in time with the bubble windows and the super old-school feel. Granted that's what BK is going for these days, but I feel like Gorham didn't have to try that hard.
GORHAM, ME
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation

It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
AUBURN, ME
Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

