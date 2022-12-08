Shop Handmade Gifts at the Merry Maker Pop-Ups Until Dec. 21
This holiday season, shop at Poppi Seed Market’s Merry Maker pop-ups at The Lab in Costa Mesa and The District at Tustin Legacy. There, customers will find a variety of handmade and O.C.-based gifts for loved ones or themselves. On Dec. 18, the Tustin location will host a holiday ornament workshop with Darling Daydream for $75 per person.
