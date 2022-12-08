Read full article on original website
Chilly temperatures for some time; quiet first half of week, maybe wintry late week
TONIGHT: Some lingering rain/snow early; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Little or no additional snow accumulation but watch for icy spots. Low: 30. MONDAY: Chilly with clouds giving way to some sun. High: 41. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 20. FORECAST SUMMARY. As expected, Sunday was a cloudy and gloomy...
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
Suspect arrested in 1988 Pan Am flight bombing that killed 270, including men from Lehigh Valley, Poconos
A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody. The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official. He's accused of making the bomb that led to...
Back in business: Ranch House reopens with Lilli in name
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A long-time Spring Township restaurant that closed after nearly five decades in business is back up and running. The Ranch House, located on Penn Avenue, remained open for 49 years until its previous owners announced it was time to downsize and focus on their other location, Schell's in Muhlenberg Township.
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
Humane PA waives fees for '12 Days of Adoptions'
READING, Pa. - In hopes of clearing their shelters ahead of the holiday season, Humane Pennsylvania is offering free animal adoptions as part of their 12 Days of Adoptions campaign. From December 13th through the 24th, all fees will be waived for potential adopters looking to bring a shelter pet...
Texas Beard Arrested Basketball
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has suspended men's basketball coach Chris Beard after he was charged with felony family violence. Beard was arrested by Austin police before dawn Monday on a charge of assault on a family or household member. A woman told police Beard had strangled and bit her. The felony charge carries a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The 49-year-old coach is in his second season of a seven-year contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. His attorney says Beard is innocent of the allegation. Beard was released on $10,000 bond.
Republicans insiders question direction of party in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion. Some party insiders say that trend is a bad sign for...
