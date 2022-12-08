Read full article on original website
Can You Deck Out Your Car With Christmas Lights In Minnesota?
Here's something you may not have thought of before: hanging Christmas lights in your car! Maybe you have thought about it. Maybe you haven't. Either way, do you know whether or not you legally can do so?. Christmas light displays, by the way, are not hard to come by here...
Duluth Residents Encouraged To Enter Stormwater Protection Contest
Have ideas on how Twin Ports residents can better protect area lakes - including Lake Superior - from stormwater runoff? The Regional Stormwater Protection Team (RSPT) wants to know. And - you just could win prizes for your contributions. The City of Duluth is inviting people to submit their ideas...
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
2023 could be your lucky year! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Twin Ports and you have a chance to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The live game show will be headed to the DECC. We all know about The Price Is Right. I used to...
Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior
Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
Duluth Artists Create ‘Boubville’, A Punk Rock Version Of Bentleyville
Looking for 3 nights of a creative take on a tour of lights with music? Duluth artists created a punk rock version of Bentleyville called Boubville. Every now and then you see an event name that makes you look twice. That's exactly what happened when I saw the word "Boubville". With a name like that, I had to click on it to get more information.
Will Property Taxes Increase Or Decrease In Superior For 2023?
With all of the talk about increasing property values, a skyrocketing real estate market, and increases for surrounding communities, it's no wonder that Superior property owners have been holding their breath the last week or so. As everyone who lives in Superior knows, that property tax bill - the one...
Authorities Investigate Fraser Shipyards Accident + Death In Superior
Authorities continue their investigation into the accident that took the life of a 64-year old man at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. The incident that occured on December took the life of a Waterford, Wisconsin man who was working as a welder at the industrial campus in Superior's north end industrial district.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth – Superior Area, 12+ Inches Of Snowfall Likely
Last week, the National Weather Service in Duluth, along with other weather forecasters, warned the area of the potential for a significant snow event to impact the Duluth area this week. The only question was what path the storm would take as that would dictate how much snowfall we'd get....
Don’t Miss This Enchanting, Historic Minnesota Christmas Tree Tour
For many, Christmas is the most magical time of year. A blanket of early-season snow, twinkling lights adorning homes and businesses, and the general spirit and cheer of the season make Christmastime like none other. This is no more evident than in the "Christmas City" of Duluth, Minnesota. Home to...
Watch Dan Hanger Face Another Comedy Of Errors Live On Duluth’s FOX 21 News
I've said it before and it continues to ring true today. Dan Hanger, the lead anchor for FOX 21 in Duluth, is one of a kind. He continues to have a unique, irreverent approach to the nightly local 9:00 p.m. newscast in Duluth. That approach has created truly memorable moments,...
Memories Of My Dad Being Santa at Goldfine’s in Duluth + Mariner Mall in Superior
Every year, the arrival of Santa is a big deal because it really announces that the Christmas season is here. Kids get really excited as their parents get them in line to tell him what they want and to get a treat and a picture. I should say most kids, as there are those who treat a visit with Santa with screams and tears one usually reserves for the dentist.
MNDOT + WISDOT Offer Blatnik Bridge Replacement Updates At Upcoming Meeting In Superior
Even though the impending replacement for the Blatnik Bridge is still a good five years or so off, that time will go by quickly. And, with a project that that's estimated to be one of the bigger ones in that both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have undertook, the engineers involved are taking this time to draft and finalize their plans.
Places In Duluth + Superior To Get A Good Margarita
Is there anything better than sipping on an ice-cold margarita on a hot summer day? There is something so refreshing about it and thankfully for those in the Twin Ports, there are a bunch of options when it comes to sipping on the tasty drink. Sure, you can probably get...
NWS Duluth Says Storm Could Drop 12+ Inches Of Snow Across Northland Next Week
We live in the Northland, so having snow in a December forecast is far from from shocking. In fact, it's more surprising the years when we've had lack of snow. That being said, when the forecast shows the potential for a significant snow event, it does peak interest. That is...
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Elected To National League Of Cities Board
The Northland will have representation on a national advisory board that deals with the challenges facing cities, towns, villages, and communities. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson was elected to serve a two-year term on the National League of Cities (NLC) Board. Along with her peers, the Mayor will "provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC's federal advocacy, governance, and membership activities".
City Of Duluth Announces Annual Seasonal Skyline Parkway Closure
It's that time of year. As winter encroaches on the area, a variety of roads that are better used in the warmer weather months start to close. Skyline Parkway is one of those roadways - at least portions of it. The City of Duluth has announced their plans to close...
Don’t Get In A Wreck This Minnesota Winter, You Might Wait Months For Repair
Winter in Minnesota is also peak auto body repair season. Our lovely winters bring snow and ice to the roadways, which leads to more accidents. We've also got a new problem this year. I bet you can guess it. Yep, supply chain issues. They seem to be everywhere, and sometimes...
Watch The Snowy Arrival Of The John G. Munson In The Duluth Harbor
Watch the majestic winter arrival of the bulk carrier, the John G. Munson as it comes into the Duluth Harbor. There's something magical about watching ships come into the Harbor. However, I feel like it's more spectacular when mother nature is doing her thing. Remember when the Viking Octantis pulled...
