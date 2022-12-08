ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20

A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior

Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
KEWASKUM, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

MNDOT + WISDOT Offer Blatnik Bridge Replacement Updates At Upcoming Meeting In Superior

Even though the impending replacement for the Blatnik Bridge is still a good five years or so off, that time will go by quickly. And, with a project that that's estimated to be one of the bigger ones in that both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have undertook, the engineers involved are taking this time to draft and finalize their plans.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Elected To National League Of Cities Board

The Northland will have representation on a national advisory board that deals with the challenges facing cities, towns, villages, and communities. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson was elected to serve a two-year term on the National League of Cities (NLC) Board. Along with her peers, the Mayor will "provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC's federal advocacy, governance, and membership activities".
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy