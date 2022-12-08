Read full article on original website
The San Benito County Election Department announced that it began a recount of votes in the Hollister City Council District 2 race on Dec. 8 at noon in the Elections Department Courtroom 201. The recount is expected to continue through Dec. 15. The announcement stated that observers were welcome to observe the process.
The Aging & Disability Resource Connection of San Benito County began distributing over 4,000 free iPads complete with data plans to people over 60, individuals living with a disability, and family caregivers through a new program sponsored by the California Department on Aging. The program aims to reduce the feelings of loneliness and isolation among the target groups and provide them with better access to resources and information.
Kids get exercise during a health and fitness lesson at the Emergency Pop Up Camp hosted by the YMCA of San Benito County. Photo courtesy of YMCA. The Central Coast YMCA announced its four branches, including San Benito County, will be hosting school break camps through the rest of 2022 and into the first months of 2023.
Annabelle passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022, just six days before her 92nd birthday. She was born in Hollister and grew up in Gilroy on the family ranch. She was a graduate of Gilroy High School. She married Joe Conconi and moved to Hollister where they owned and operated the John Costa Dairy along with Joe’s brother, Benny Costa. Annabelle worked for the Del Curto Meat Company as their Office Manager for over 30 years. During that time, she was active in several Bowling Leagues and the Degree of Pocahontas Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation, Tres Pinos Pedro Club, and Sacred Heart and St. Benedict churches. She volunteered for many years with the St. Benedict Love Ministry where she and her committee made Christmas Card ornaments each year for residents of the local skilled nursing facilities.
Roy Ernest Lompa passed away at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital on December 8, 2022 at the age of 95. No services are being conducted at this time.
