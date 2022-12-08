Annabelle passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022, just six days before her 92nd birthday. She was born in Hollister and grew up in Gilroy on the family ranch. She was a graduate of Gilroy High School. She married Joe Conconi and moved to Hollister where they owned and operated the John Costa Dairy along with Joe’s brother, Benny Costa. Annabelle worked for the Del Curto Meat Company as their Office Manager for over 30 years. During that time, she was active in several Bowling Leagues and the Degree of Pocahontas Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation, Tres Pinos Pedro Club, and Sacred Heart and St. Benedict churches. She volunteered for many years with the St. Benedict Love Ministry where she and her committee made Christmas Card ornaments each year for residents of the local skilled nursing facilities.

