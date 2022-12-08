ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff

Seven teams competed Saturday in the annual Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff sponsored by the Lake Arthur High School Varsity Club. The cookoff kicked off the town’s holiday festivities which included live music, a parade, fireworks and more. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Local musician captivates with Celtic Christmas concert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local musician showcased his Celtic tradition in song. Danny O’Flaherty performed an arrangement of the Celtic melodies at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. The audience was captivated with the musician and even joined him in singing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Country’s Lee Brice Coming To Kinder, Louisiana

Another great concert is headed to Southwest Louisiana as it has been announced that country music singer Lee Brice is coming to Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort has announced that the country music rocker will be making a stop in January of 2023. Get ready for a big night of country music from an artist and songs you know and love.
KINDER, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Mattress Mack’ Places Huge First Bet At Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, Louisiana

Houston businessman "Mattress Mack" placed the first ever sports wager at the newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles today, and boy was it a whopper!. Jim McIngvale is known for his big heart, deep pockets, and his love for sports betting. Whenever there's a first bet to be made at a new casino, you can bet Mack wants the opportunity to place it.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!

Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
horseandrider.com

Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana

Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

