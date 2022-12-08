Read full article on original website
Aho Properties completes four sales in Massachusetts totaling $13.675 million - brings total sales for 2022 to over $23 million
Marlboro, MA Joel Aho, president of Aho Properties, was involved in $13.675 million of commercial real estate sales in the towns of Marlboro, Northborough, Littleton and Ayer, Mass. These sales bring the total sales for 2022 to over $23 million. Aho represented the buyer in the purchase of an 8,214...
Beware: MA Residents Should Watch Out for Gift Card Holiday Scam
The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition
Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
Bill Galvin wants Mass. lawmakers to tinker with the new 'millionaire's tax'
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! There’s a chance we see our first snowfall of the season this weekend. (Shhh, Worcester County, we know you already got yours!) And while it may not require a shovel east of I-95, the forecast does call for a NWS snow map!
Massachusetts Gets Two New Flight Routes In The New Year, One International
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Two new flight routes are coming to Massachusetts in the new year, Jet Blue and American Airlines announced on Friday. Nonstop flights are being added to and from Boston Logan International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2023. The airlines are planning on adding nonstop flights between Hyannis and LaGuardia Airport once a day through the summer.
A new ranking names the top Mass. supermarkets for price and quality. Do you agree?
Boston.com wants to know your go-to grocery store, and why you love it. There are a lot of takeaways from Consumer Checkbook’s new ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts. But there’s one common denominator we think we can all agree on: It’s tough to beat the Basket. That’s...
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
The View From Swamptown: Remembering those lost at the Great Swamp Massacre
Back in the northeast corner of the Smith’s Castle property lays the mass grave of 40 men who died as a result, directly or indirectly, of the Great Swamp Fight of December 19, 1675. This grave stands as a silent sentinel testifying to one of the darkest hours of Colonial history; you see the Great Swamp Fight’s impressive sounding moniker is a misnomer; it should rightly be called the Great Swamp Massacre.
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
School delays and closings in Massachusetts for Dec. 12
Snow fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Sunday into Monday morning, causing some schools to issue delayed starts and Massachusetts State Police issuing restricted speeds on Interstate 90. As of 5 a.m., Massachusetts State Police had placed a speed restriction of 40 mph on I-90 between New York and mile...
$5 million in grants to over 300 fire departments across Massachusetts
The Baker-Polito Administration announced $5 million in awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.
Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic
Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk. Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center...
