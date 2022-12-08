Read full article on original website
Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
'Tripledemic' leading to long wait times at emergency rooms
"We are seeing about almost a thousand cases a week right now of influenza, which is very abnormal for this point in the season," said Dr. Gemma Downham.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. to start new round of school drinking water sampling and testing
Delaware has enlisted a private firm to test school drinking water following a recent public outcry over communications breakdowns regarding earlier test results. A Newark-based environmental consultant, Batta Environmental Associates Inc., will begin resampling and testing next week. It is expected to take about three months to complete these tests. According to the Delaware Department of Education, results will be provided to district superintendents and charter school leaders as they are available from the labs, and will also be posted online.
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
WDEL 1150AM
Home repair issues add to difficulties keeping low-income owners, senior citizens in their homes
Substandard housing and repair costs have a clear link to housing affordability - and health - according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Delaware. The Delaware Community Foundation funded the study on behalf of Habitat for Humanity in all three Delaware counties. New Castle County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kevin Smith said identifying and fixing a variety of repairs can help people of lower incomes as well as senior citizens stay in their homes and avoid having to find other, more costly housing or going to the rental market.
‘Tri-demic’ is hitting Whatcom hard. Here’s what health officials urge you to do
Concern over rapid rise in respiratory illnesses prompts health officials to issue joint statement .
Walgreens, CVS to pay Delaware $43.6M opioid settlement
Delaware stands to receive some $43.6 million from settlements with CVS and Walgreens over their roles in America’s opioid epidemic. In total, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, which will be distributed amongst states and municipalities involved in the litigation. The announcement comes just days after public health officials announced that Nov. 2022 was Delaware’s ... Read More
Oysters harvested from southeastern Galveston Bay recalled after dozens of people report illness
Did you buy Texas oysters or harvest from Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7? If the oysters are from TX 1, you'll want to throw them out.
Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware
A company that designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used in industries ranging from broadcasting to defense has chosen Frankford as the new site for its United States operations. CP Cases USA, opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Maryland, to a 25,000-square-foot site ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Delaware sees second record month of overdose deaths in 2022
Delaware’s overdose crisis reached a new peak in November with a record 43 deaths, surpassing a previous high set in May of this year. 376 people have died of drug overdoses in Delaware in 2022 — 18 percent higher than in the same period in 2021, which saw 515 people die by the end of the year. Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney says historical overdose data gives her agency reason to worry that deaths may continue to trend upwards in the coming months.
WBOC
Delaware Public Health Emergency Order Extended
WILMINGTON, Del.- The Public Health Emergency order in Delaware was extended again by Governor John Carney. Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the order to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
delawarepublic.org
Millions of dollars are going toward addressing Delaware's opioid crisis in a new initiative
The Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission is now accepting grant applications. The Commission was created to address Delaware’s opioid epidemic by distributing grants to organizations working to treat, prevent, and reduce opioid use disorder, and the misuse of opioids. And it is now ready to start awarding money. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
WBOC
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware GOP planning to reintroduce direct-to-consumer wine bill
Delaware is one of three states that does not allow direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and the Delaware GOP said they are planning to once again try to reverse that statistic. House Bill 210 would have allowed wineries to ship up to three 9-liter cases to a single home and 1,800 statewide each year.
foxbaltimore.com
Snow potential along with computer model changes for Maryland wintry weekend threat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - Dec. 8, 6 a.m. - Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland. Although the details of the latest European and GFS Computer Models differ a little, the GFS is now again back on board with snow and the timing for Friday night and Saturday morning first potential accumulating snow of the season for Baltimore.
Rental assistance program to stop accepting applications
After dispersing $122 million in rental and utility assistance, the Delaware State Housing Authority will stop accepting applications in the new year to manage application volume, the agency announced Tuesday. “There is no guarantee when the program will resume accepting new applications,” the Housing Authority said in a news release. The program closure is necessary due to overwhelming demand, the ... Read More
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Delaware: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Delaware: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Hunting in Delaware is pretty similar to hunting in other areas. However, there are some key differences. Therefore, it’s important to learn about all of Delaware’s hunting regulations before you take to the field. To start...
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
