Carscoops

GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?

General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
Robb Report

What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?

The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
Axios

Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again

Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
gmauthority.com

GM Working On D-Segment EV As Potential Chevy Malibu Replacement

Among the spate of confirmed upcoming vehicles during the recent GM Investor Day, General Motors revealed that a Chevrolet Low-Roof EV is on the drawing board, which could serve as an all-electric replacement for the Chevy Malibu. GM took advantage of this year’s Investor Day presentation to announce the development...
teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
gmauthority.com

GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants

The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Reuters

Export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs - FT

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after British chip technology firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

