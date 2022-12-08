Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?
General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
General Motors Might Build Additional Sub-Brands Based Around The Chevy Camaro And Cadillac Escalade
General Motors reportedly has plans to create two new sub-brands centered on the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac Escalade. These will be in addition to the recently-reported Corvette EV brand slated to launch in 2025. The news comes via Car and Driver, which claims inside company sources saying they're keen to...
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
Lordstown Begins Delivering Electric Trucks to Customers, Against All Odds
LordstownHaving survived fires and fleeing executives, Lordstown has managed to start shipping vehicles to customers.
1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker
Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
GM's billion-dollar BrightDrop electric van enters production and DHL fleet
GM's BrightDrop electric van division has started large-scale vehicle production in Canada and aims to generation one billion in revenue in 2023.
GM's building its own kind of Tesla Supercharger network — and it's using car dealers as its secret weapon
GM is counting on its dealer network to help build out a network of Level 2 EV charging stations in North America.
Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again
Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
gmauthority.com
GM Working On D-Segment EV As Potential Chevy Malibu Replacement
Among the spate of confirmed upcoming vehicles during the recent GM Investor Day, General Motors revealed that a Chevrolet Low-Roof EV is on the drawing board, which could serve as an all-electric replacement for the Chevy Malibu. GM took advantage of this year’s Investor Day presentation to announce the development...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
UAW wins key vote to represent Ohio electric car battery factory
Workers at the Ultium Cells plant, co-owned by General Motors and Korean giant LG, voted overwhelmingly this week to join the United Auto Workers union. It's a huge win for the UAW that has major significance for the auto industry.
Export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs - FT
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after British chip technology firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Carscoops
UAW Calls On Automakers To Move Supply Chains Out Of Xinjiang Following Forced Labor Report
A new report released by researchers at Sheffield Hallam University, in the U.K., has found that a wide array of parts used in automotive manufacturing coming out of China’s Xinjiang could be made with the use of forced labor. That has pushed the American United Auto Workers (UAW) union to call on automakers to move their entire supply chain out of the region.
Comments / 0