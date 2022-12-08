Read full article on original website
Squadward
5d ago
With the soft on crime policies the democrats are pushing, this country is now turning back into the Wild Wild West.
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Second Victim Who Succumbed To Injuries Suffered In Lewes Head-On Collision
firststateupdate.com
Smyrna Woman Charged With Fifth DUI
WBOC
Smyrna Woman Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
Home Burglary Prompts School Lockdown in Brigantine, NJ, Monday
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested on Active Warrant
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: A Crash West of Lewes Leaves 3 Injured & 2 Dead
WMDT.com
Traffic Advisory: Dover
WBOC
Hit-and-run Leads to Arrest in Millsboro
WDEL 1150AM
Two-SUV collision leaves one dead, four hospitalized in Lewes
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Two-SUV collision claims second victim
WBOC
Woman Arrested for Attempting to Steal Game Console
Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes
WDEL 1150AM
State Police Identify 104 Year Old Woman Killed In Crash
firststateupdate.com
One Dead Four Other Seriously Injured In Lewes Head-On Collision Saturday
Police say driver in road rage incident, assault was DUI
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
WBOC
Single Suspect Arrested in Connection with Two Deadly Cambridge Shootings
WBOC
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in Seaford
