Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win Schwalbe Wicked Will Tires - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
3 sets of Wicked Will 29x2.40 SuperGround Bronze Sidewall. The new Wicked Will has many faces. Whether you set out on an alpine adventure or the fast trail lap, Wicked Will is the right choice. A combination of fast rolling and exceptional grip like no other. • Fast rolling center...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 9: The Final Race
After the Pinkbike Academy team have thrown every challenge possible at the athletes, they have been whittled down to just five remaining contestants. These athletes will compete in the final race for the grand prize: $30,000 and a pro mountain biking contract. Today is race day.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Up To Speed with Forrest Riesco
It was awesome to have the Akta crew over to shoot this video with me at home on the trails I ride every day. I had a lot of time off the bike this year due to injury, so even though it's early in the off-season, I’m happy to be getting back up to speed and riding without limitations. Can’t wait to be back on the circuit next year!—Forrest Riesco.
Pinkbike.com
Josh Lewis Parts Ways with Santa Cruz
After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023. A look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose— Josh Lewis.
Pinkbike.com
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
Chromag Bikes and ‘full suspension’ almost seems like a bit of a contradiction. As a brand who built our reputation on producing only hardtail bikes for the last 19 years, we’ve become known by many as ‘The Hardtail Company’. And to be honest, our focus...
Pinkbike.com
Crankworx Whistler
• Flights from the winner’s nearest airport to Vancouver, Whistler's international airport. • 4-nights stay at the Aava Whistler Hotel in a Deluxe Queen room two beds, from July 27th – 31st, 2023. As one of the official hotel partners of Crankworx Whistler, let the Aava Whistler Hotel be the "Basecamp for Your Next Adventure."
Pinkbike.com
Video: Fabio Wibmer Hits Big Urban Lines in 'Street Life'
Fabio Wibmer is back with another eye-opening video part! Join Fabio, fellow trials rider John Langlois, and friends as they hit the streets of Nice, France, enjoying everything the Street Life has to offer. Fabio Wibmer's Street Life marks the launch of the Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection. Designed,...
Pinkbike.com
Video: 'Changing the Game' - Jess Blewitt at Red Bull Hardline
Jess Blewitt was the first female rider ever invited to compete in Red Bull Hardline. Take a behind-the-scenes look at her journey through the most brutal downhill mountain bike race ever created.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Self Portrait, A Self-Shot Mountain Bike Short Film
Kona Ambassador Louis Citadelle is no stranger to doing things the hard way. Several years ago he burst onto the media scene with his self-filmed project, Why I Ride. It was picked up by most major media outlets for its stunning scenery, but also garnered a ton of attention because it was expertly shot and edited all by one person. Self-filmed edits aren’t new, but sharing the nuances behind that level of work is fairly rare. It’s an entirely different project on its own.
Front Squat vs. Back Squat: Which Is More Effective for Strength Training?
When your goal is to build your glute strength, is a barbell front squat or back squat more effective? Here, experts break down the front squat vs. the back squat.
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Dillon Butcher - Watch Before You Go Riding: Shot over the course of six months, Dillon Butcher's 2022 edit is mind-meltingly good. Video: Max McCulloch. First AC: Liam Morgan. Additional shots: Calvin Huth. Special thanks: Ryan Morris, Nate Slater, Mark Matthews, and Chris Arruda. Eliott Lapotre - Lost Paradise 2:...
Pinkbike.com
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
Digging through patent documents can sometimes offer hints at what we might be riding in a few years' time. Often the wacky designs don't see the light of day, but even then, it's interesting to see what ideas the bike industry's brains are working on. Here are a few that we've spotted lately.
Pinkbike.com
Video: 5 Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
There aren't many places in the world better suited to bike testing than Whistler, BC. The bike park provided easy access to a wide range of trail styles, and made it easy to get in a bunch of back-to-back laps on the five bikes we had on hand for this Field Test. We did our best to choose trails that were well suited to the bikes' intentions, although there may have been a few bonus laps in the mix in zones where you might not typically expect to see a trail bike...
Pinkbike.com
Back to the Basics: Episode 4 - Crashes Happen
As a Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Vero Sandler Hits Big Jumps at Fest Series & Revolution Bike Park
Vero Sandler wraps up 2022 with a mixtape of riding at home in Revolution Bike Park, Wales and Royal Hills, France. Digs, dirt, moves and beats. Vero is a shovel-wielding freestyler who has carved out, literally and figuratively, her own path. She grew up in New Zealand and spent a few years chasing podiums on the World Cup downhill circuit before refocusing her efforts towards having fun on her bike and the process of learning new tricks and building the kinds of trails she wants to ride.
Pinkbike.com
Spada Launches Winter Gear Range
Just in time for winter, Spada has added to its MTB apparel collection first launched at the start of the year with some items perfect for cold and wet weather riding. First up is the Topo thermal long-sleeve jersey, using a fast drying material with a fit tailored for additional coverage to keep you warm. The jersey is available in two color options with sizes from S to XXL and a price tag of £49.99.
Pinkbike.com
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
When I first laid eyes on rendered drawings of a futuristic carbon bike bound by fancy metals, my bike nerd alarm bell went off. This rig ticked all the boxes that every keyboard warrior was asking for because the carbon and 3D printed titanium front triangle captured a belt-driven gearbox and coil shock, while the alloy rear triangle looked like it came fresh out of a CNC machine. I soon learned that the bike in question was being built within the Sea to Sky and that meant we’d have to get our hands on it, but I had no idea what the First Ride would have in store for me.
Yoga Journal
Switch Up Your Extended Side Angle With These 7 Arm Variations
Unlock this article and unwrap savings this holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. “I’m coming to your class today!” texted my sister, Jen, one morning. “Please don’t teach Parsvakonasana.” She and I agree on many things. But Utthita Parsvakonasana (Extended Side Angle) is not one of them. Whereas I would willingly practice it every day, my sister used to feel quite differently.
Comments / 0