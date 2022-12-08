Read full article on original website
14news.com
Fire destroys home in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a home along the 8400 block of Dixon 1 Rd. on Monday night. Cairo Fire Chief Keith Phillips said a family left their home around 3:30 p.m., and at 6:15, crews were dispatched. Phillips said he was the first person on the...
104.1 WIKY
Man Killed In Car Crash
A man is dead after he crashed his truck on Evansville’s west side. It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Upper Mount Vernon and Boehne Camp Roads. When deputies arrived on scene they found a truck on the side of the road with the driver trapped inside.
14news.com
wevv.com
Police still looking for suspect after armed robbery in Evansville
Police are still looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Evansville, Indiana. As 44News previously reported, the armed robbery took place back on Dec. 7 at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue. Police were called to the gas station after the clerk said they had been robbed at gunpoint.
WTVW
14news.com
wevv.com
14news.com
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Virginia woman is facing 14 charges after deputies say she led authorities on a chase early Sunday morning. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes of Alton, Virginia, was driving very close behind a deputy, swerving through all lanes of the road. They say the deputy believed she was trying to ram into the back of the car.
wevv.com
wevv.com
wevv.com
104.1 WIKY
Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire crews in Gibson County responded to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch on Sunday night. The Eyewitness News crew on the scene says only one home caught fire, but the fire caused damage to another home next door. Witnesses say […]
wevv.com
Have you seen this truck? EPD asks social media for help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week. Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened […]
Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
14news.com
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville women are facing charges after police say they broke into a home back in September. According to an affidavit, the Evansville Police Department was called to the 5400 block of Lenape Lane for a 911 hang up. A couple of days later, the caller filed a police report on what happened.
14news.com
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
14news.com
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Dubois County for drug possession Tuesday. According to Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they used a police K9 to do a sniff...
14news.com
EPD breaks down homicide numbers over the last two years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday morning’s deadly shooting on Judson Street marks the eighteenth homicide in Evansville in 2022. Of those 18, 17 have been considered murder according to EPD Sergeant Anna Gray. She says it’s the same story as 2021. “18 incidents total, 20 homicides. 15 of...
