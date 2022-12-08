Read full article on original website
Mississippi St faces tough decisions following Leach's death
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — No. 24 Mississippi State will be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida. That is one of the few solid things around the football program at the moment following the sudden death of coach Mike Leach on Monday night in Jackson, Mississippi, with what the school said were complications from a heart condition. The third-year coach was 61. “Our players are excited about going to the ReliaQuest Bowl and they will play in honor of Coach Leach,” Mississippi State interim athletic director Bracky Brett told The Associated Press. “They want to finish the job that they started together and they know that’s exactly what Mike would want them to do.” Leach’s death came as his Bulldogs (8-4) look to follow up their most successful season during his tenure with a victory in the bowl game.
Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson to have surgery, miss CFP
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who has been playing through a foot injury since September, will have surgery and will not play in the upcoming College Football Playoff.
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Kalamazoo at Iowa, 11:35 a.m. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m. Savannah at Greenville,...
