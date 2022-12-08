ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city

By Katlyn Brieskorn, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSBjH_0jc9d2Hq00

Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a “large scale” power outage this week .

Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility crews responded to the outage on Wednesday afternoon.

The outage affected customers in the South East area of the company’s service territory.

The city called the outage “large scale” but didn’t immediately say how many customers were affected.

‘Grand theft tortoise’: Rare endangered tortoises stolen from Florida zoo

City officials also did not say how the iguana caused the power outage, but the lizards are known to cause damage to infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations and more.

Jason Bailey, Lake Worth Beach’s assistant director of system operations, told WPTV that the power was restored within 35 minutes.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species due to their impacts to native wildlife.

Some social media users had a little fun with the news, with one tweeting, “Har dee Har Har.”

Another said, “Iguana my electricity baaaaack!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
People

2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE.  The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
VENICE, FL
CBS Philly

Missing New Jersey boaters en route to Florida found safe

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men who went missing last week on a sailboat traveling from New Jersey to Florida have been found safe, the United States Coast Guard said Tuesday night."Is this really happening?" Nina DiTomasso said. "Are we dreaming?"It was a call both Natalie and Nina DiTomasso will never forget.The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found about 214 miles east of Delaware by the tanker vessel Silver Muna just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.According to the Coast Guard, the 30-foot Atrevida II sailboat they were in ran out of fuel and...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS News

Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake

The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
POLK COUNTY, FL
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Pregnant woman’s dogs taken by armed robber in Studio City

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole two French bulldogs while holding a pregnant woman at gunpoint in Studio City on Friday. The armed robbery took place as the victim was walking her dogs in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue around 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy