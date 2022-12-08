ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hélio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden talk new CW docuseries ‘100 Days to Indy’

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
 5 days ago

What really takes place as a race car driver prepares for a big race like the Indianapolis 500?

Professional drivers Hélio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden shared details about starring in The CW’s new docuseries “100 Days to Indy.” The series follows them as they prepare for months for the race.

Castroneves explained that “the series is all about competition- it’s going to be so much fun. You guys are going to see so much behind the scenes that not normally people are able to see, the competition, the level of intensity.”

Newgarden added that “normally it’s a very secretive sport. You know it’s very competitive, everyone’s trying to hide their secrets, and this series is going to be able to show you exactly what’s going on.”

“100 Days to Indy” is coming in Spring 2023 to The CW Network.

