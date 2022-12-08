Reggie Bush: USC Heisman Trophy profile

Reggie Bush was stripped of his Heisman Trophy, a fact everyone knows, but the whole notion of a stripped or vacated award is the dumbest punishment in sports. Imagine stripping the Houston Astros of their World Series title for cheating. That wouldn’t change the fact that the Astros celebrated in 2017 and the Los Angeles Dodgers walked off the field in Game 7 sad and heartbroken that they didn’t win.

A real punishment for the Astros would have been to suspend Jose Altuve a full season without pay. That would have actually affected (hurt) the Astros’ ability to win a championship.

That point aside, what happened to Reggie Bush and his Heisman would not be an NCAA violation today, in the world of NIL. Bush would have been able to cash in on the opportunity to play college sports. As with the other things USC was punished for at the end of the Pete Carroll era, those violations look like such small potatoes today, in a larger context. It’s just one reason why Bush deserves his 2005 Heisman Trophy back.

Saturday, Caleb Williams should become USC’s first Heisman winner since Bush. The official record books say that USC has only six Heisman winners, but we know Bush celebrated winning the award 17 years ago. If you want to be technical and precise about it, fine: USC doesn’t have seven Heisman winners according to the official record book, but it does have seven men who have heard their name called as Heisman winners on Heisman Night. It has seven men who have posed with the Heisman Trophy after being declared the winner.

Saturday, Caleb Williams will make it eight, more than any other school.

Let’s look back at Reggie Bush’s 2005 season and his football playing career:

ELECTRIC

Reggie Bush of the USC Trojans breaks free for a 3rd quarter touchdown against the Notre Dame Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana on October 15, 2005. USC won 34-31. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, but later had it vacated.

As Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire has written, Bush should get the trophy back.

This is why we love Fighting Irish Wire.

CRAZY NUMBERS

Bush put together an unworldly season in 2005. Here are his stats:

1,740 rushing yards with 16 TDs

478 receiving yards and two scores

200 carries

MONSTER SEASON

Dec 4, 2004; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC running back #5 Reggie Bush outraces the UCLA defense on his way to an 81 yard touchdown run during the Trojans’ 29-24 win over the Bruins on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports (c) 2004 by Joe Robbins

Bush finished third in the nation in rushing yards and first in yards per carry with an outstanding average of 8.7.

HE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER THIS MOMENT

Reggie Bush earned more votes than Vince Young and USC teammate Matt Leinart en route to the Heisman victory.

NFL

Jan 8, 2011, Seattle, WA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) runs with the ball during the first quarter of the 2011 NFC wild card playoff against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Bush went second overall in the 2006 NFL draft to the New Orleans Saints.

EPIC PLAY

Reggie Bush will always be remembered for his performance in the Rose Bowl. Here’s a video for old times’ sake.

TOP OF THE HEAP

Reggie Bush finished his USC career with astounding numbers:

3,169 yards rushing with 25 touchdowns

1,301 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns

three punt return touchdowns

LENGTHY CAREER

December 19, 2010; Baltimore, MD, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) runs past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb (21) at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens beat the Saints 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Bush played in the NFL from 2006-2016 and was a member of five different teams: New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers.

PRODUCTIVE

Reggie Bush finished his NFL career with 5,490 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, including two 1,000-yard seasons, one in Detroit and one in Miami.

AS HE SHOULD BE

Reggie Bush was on the ballot this year for the College Football Hall of Fame.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION WITH THE SAINTS