ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Weather: Chilly and dry with wet days soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even today's filtered sunshine is better than just steely grey! We're going to see more clouds on Tuesday. Then a much larger system arrives with rain and gusty winds for the second half of the work week. Temps will drop below average again by the end of the week... and looking like they may stay below average for the next couple of weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus marks construction completion of Hilltop Early Learning Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus city officials are marking the completion of construction of the Hilltop Early Learning Center Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner President Erica C. Crawley, CEO of the Columbus Early Learning Centers Dr. Gina Ginn, and Director of the Hilltop Partnership Paula Neal.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
AMANDA, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Second victim in deadly north Columbus shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second victim in a deadly north Columbus shooting Thursday evening has been positively identified by police. Columbus police were called to the scene and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man, now identified as Branden Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Driver dead after losing control and crashing in Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A driver died after accelerating to merge into traffic and losing control, deputies say. Around 5:30 p.m. Worthington police received a call about a crash on State Route 315 northbound just north of State Route 161. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the...
WORTHINGTON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

73 measles cases reported so far by Columbus health officials

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus measles outbreak rose to 73 total cases Monday. Columbus Public Health officials said 26 people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported. Approximately 70% of the cases are in ages 1 -5. Columbus Public Health said 67 of the cases are...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for robbery suspects that beat up man after connecting online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man after they connected online for a potential car sale. Investigators said the incident happened on July 24, 2022, around 5:20 p.m. The victim said he viewed a car for potential sale on the Offer Up website and met in a Walmart parking lot near Bethel Road and Sawmill Road.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy