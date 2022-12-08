Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Columbus Weather: Chilly and dry with wet days soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even today's filtered sunshine is better than just steely grey! We're going to see more clouds on Tuesday. Then a much larger system arrives with rain and gusty winds for the second half of the work week. Temps will drop below average again by the end of the week... and looking like they may stay below average for the next couple of weeks.
Columbus marks construction completion of Hilltop Early Learning Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus city officials are marking the completion of construction of the Hilltop Early Learning Center Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner President Erica C. Crawley, CEO of the Columbus Early Learning Centers Dr. Gina Ginn, and Director of the Hilltop Partnership Paula Neal.
2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
Family of Columbus woman injured during NYC taxi crash speaks following her death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, Miesha Wallace's family is speaking out following her death. Wallace was injured in June after a taxi cab jumped a curb, slamming into 6 people. Wallace was one of the victims critically injured and would lose her life in late November.
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
Second victim in deadly north Columbus shooting identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second victim in a deadly north Columbus shooting Thursday evening has been positively identified by police. Columbus police were called to the scene and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man, now identified as Branden Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened...
Vandals bust windows, severely damage shuttle buses belonging to east Columbus daycare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An east Columbus daycare center is forced to park its shuttle busses after suspected vandals were captured on security cameras severely damaging the vehicles. "Can't go nowhere until the busses are 100% in working condition," said Wayne Dixon with the Indigo Children's Center on East...
Driver dead after losing control and crashing in Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A driver died after accelerating to merge into traffic and losing control, deputies say. Around 5:30 p.m. Worthington police received a call about a crash on State Route 315 northbound just north of State Route 161. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the...
73 measles cases reported so far by Columbus health officials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus measles outbreak rose to 73 total cases Monday. Columbus Public Health officials said 26 people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported. Approximately 70% of the cases are in ages 1 -5. Columbus Public Health said 67 of the cases are...
Delaware deputy fatally shoots man holding a rifle, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He demanded that 911 dispatchers send deputies to his home. It ended in a fatal result after they found him in body armor and armed with a rifle. A Delaware Co Sheriff’s deputy is now on paid leave while investigators look into the incident from Monday night.
Franklin County detectives searching for truck involved in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting last month. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a black-colored truck they said has dark tinted windows, including the windshield.
Police searching for robbery suspects that beat up man after connecting online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man after they connected online for a potential car sale. Investigators said the incident happened on July 24, 2022, around 5:20 p.m. The victim said he viewed a car for potential sale on the Offer Up website and met in a Walmart parking lot near Bethel Road and Sawmill Road.
Ross County Sheriff's deputy talking and walking after being in a medically induced coma
CLARKSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County Sheriff's Office deputy is talking and starting to walk again after being seriously injured during a shootout on Nov. 17. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was involved in a shooting outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office and was shot in the chest. The other person involved, Nicholas Mitchell, died.
