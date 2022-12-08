Trojans defeat Cal State Fullerton on the hardwood, move to 7-3 this season

The USC Trojans managed to win their third straight game on Wednesday night by defeating the Cal State Fullerton Titans, 64-50, at the Galen Center.

In a battle of 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, the Trojans led from start to finish despite a subpar outing from Boogie Ellis and Reese Dixon-Waters.

Nonetheless, Andy Enfield’s team got its seventh victory of the year to move to 7-3 with a massive game against Auburn looming on December 18.

Ellis scored just five points on 2-11 shooting from the field, including a disappointing 1-7 mark from downtown. Drew Peterson scored nine points on 3-8 shooting.

However, Kobe Johnson emerged again with 14 points, five boards and five assists, marking his second straight game finishing in double figures.

Even more noteworthy was a career-high 15 points from Tre White, who also chipped in six rebounds and finished as the Trojans’ leading scorer.

In the Trojans’ losses against Wisconsin and Tennessee last month, it was the lack of depth that was a major concern. However, the emergence of White and Johnson could be a step in the right direction.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led all scorers with 17 points, although he was the only Titan player to score in double figures.

USC finished with a 42.9-percent shooting clip from the field, but one disappointing stat was a 4-20 (20%) mark from the 3-point line.

The Trojans have the weekend off before facing Long Beach State on Wednesday in their final tune-up before the Auburn game.