Nahant, MA

WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Body of 40-year-old woman found in building behind Stoughton home, officials say

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Police and the District Attorney's office said they are investigating after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding behind a Stoughton home. That investigation is unfolding at 743 Park St., near 5th Street, where numerous Stoughton Police Department officers and vehicles were seen. Police wrapped a ring of yellow tape around a Massachusetts home and shifted passing traffic for the investigation.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts girl surprised with Hawaii trip after completing cancer treatment

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip on Monday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen, of Newton, with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family.
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine — Four college students from Massachusetts were in a Range Rover that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Maine early Saturday morning. Only two survived. According to Maine State Police, seven students from Maine Maritime Academy were in the vehicle when it veered off...
CASTINE, ME
WCVB

Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mardi and the Whites

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Outdoor enthusiast Mardi Fuller loves to hike in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, but noticed that hikers on the trail did not look like her. She and filmmakerPaula Champagne have teamed up to produce a film called “Mardi and the Whites” that explores the lack of access for people of color to this outdoor sport.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman, 88, killed in crash on Route 140 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she crashed her car into an oncoming vehicle on Route 140 in Foxborough, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of 192 Main St. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said investigators believe a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston-based Breaktime working to end young adult homelessness

BOSTON — A Massachusetts organization that's made national headlines is helping to address the issue of homelessness among young people. Jack Diaz and four other people lived out of a Nissan Rogue during a two-week period of time last winter. Diaz said at times it was so cold and there was no place to go that the only way to keep warm was to go to sleep.
BOSTON, MA

