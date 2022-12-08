Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
WCVB
Body of 40-year-old woman found in building behind Stoughton home, officials say
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Police and the District Attorney's office said they are investigating after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding behind a Stoughton home. That investigation is unfolding at 743 Park St., near 5th Street, where numerous Stoughton Police Department officers and vehicles were seen. Police wrapped a ring of yellow tape around a Massachusetts home and shifted passing traffic for the investigation.
WCVB
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police are searching for a man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in the Massachusetts town. What makes this case unusual is that a Peabody police officer was one of the last people to see this man before he disappeared.
WCVB
Massachusetts girl surprised with Hawaii trip after completing cancer treatment
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip on Monday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen, of Newton, with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family.
WCVB
Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
WCVB
Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine — Four college students from Massachusetts were in a Range Rover that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Maine early Saturday morning. Only two survived. According to Maine State Police, seven students from Maine Maritime Academy were in the vehicle when it veered off...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
WCVB
3 women stabbed in Medford attack, suspect arrested after fleeing city, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man is facing charges after three women were stabbed during an attack outside a home in Medford, Massachusetts. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the attack Monday night at 22 Doane Road. “He came to the door with a knife,”...
WCVB
Hiker who died in 300-foot fall in Crawford Notch was engineer for Cog Railway
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials on Monday publicly released the identity of the hiker who died Saturday morning after falling hundreds of feet off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, of Randolph, was taking photos from the summit...
WCVB
5 Investigates: New details on woman who owned Boston condo where infant remains were found
BOSTON — It's still a mystery who the four infants were, how they died or how they got in the freezer of a South Boston condominium unit at 838 East Broadway. But interviews and public records do tell us about where they were found. The condo unit was owned...
WCVB
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
WCVB
Mardi and the Whites
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Outdoor enthusiast Mardi Fuller loves to hike in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, but noticed that hikers on the trail did not look like her. She and filmmakerPaula Champagne have teamed up to produce a film called “Mardi and the Whites” that explores the lack of access for people of color to this outdoor sport.
WCVB
Inside look at Massachusetts manufacturing company taking on variety of projects
WAREHAM, Mass. — If you need a component built for anything related to the marine industry, the team at Precision Design Engineering Corporation in Wareham is pretty sure they can make it. "We can do round parts, square parts, small or big parts. We can do turning. We can...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman, 88, killed in crash on Route 140 in Foxborough
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she crashed her car into an oncoming vehicle on Route 140 in Foxborough, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of 192 Main St. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said investigators believe a...
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
WCVB
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
WCVB
Boston-based Breaktime working to end young adult homelessness
BOSTON — A Massachusetts organization that's made national headlines is helping to address the issue of homelessness among young people. Jack Diaz and four other people lived out of a Nissan Rogue during a two-week period of time last winter. Diaz said at times it was so cold and there was no place to go that the only way to keep warm was to go to sleep.
WCVB
'Rather surprised': Mother of Massachusetts woman killed in Lockerbie bombing reacts to new arrest
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman whose daughter died nearly 34 years ago in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, says she will be in court when the trial for the latest suspect in the international act of terrorism begins. Like the rest of the...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman dies after being hit by vehicle outside doctor's office in Salem
SALEM, Mass. — A North Shore woman who was struck by a vehicle outside of a doctor's office in Salem has died of her injuries, according to police. Salem police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 11 a.m. Friday in the patient pickup area of North Shore Physicians Group at 331 Highland Ave.
Comments / 0