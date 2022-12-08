ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Merch to Gift for the Holidays

By Ingrid Schmidt
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ryan Coogler’s epic sequel, Black Panther : Wakanda Forever , opened in theaters on Nov. 11 and has been topping global box office charts .

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter about the 2,100 spectacular looks she designed for the film , including outfitting the new underwater civilization, the Talokanil, inspired by Mayan culture. For the film, Carter collaborated with Adidas and their School for Experiential Education in Design (SEED) program, which teaches and mentors BIPOC women, to create some apparel looks and a pair of sneakers for the characters of Shuri, Riri and Okoye (Letitia Wright, Dominique Thorne and Danai Gurira).

While those bespoke pieces are unique to the film, the sportswear company launched The Wakanda Forever Collection of sneakers, apparel and accessories in September, and many pieces are still stocked. Other companies getting in the Marvel game include Actively Black, Citizen Watches, MeUndies, RockLove jewelry, Bevel, MAC Cosmetics , Funko, Blk & Bold and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch to shop online. Here are our favorite picks — great holiday gifts for all the superheroes in your life.

Adidas x Marvel Studios Wakanda Forever Collection Sneakers

Adidas offers exclusive Black Panther-themed footwear, sportswear and accessories for men, women and kids. These Ultraboost 5.0 DNA x Marvel Black Panther sneakers , made partially with Parley Ocean Plastic and recycled polyester, have a comfy knit upper and cool tribal-inspired graphics on the heel. A fun gift for him or her that captures the sporty-tech and Afrofuturistic vibe of the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWw8s_0jc9bDhK00
Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA x Marvel Black Panther Shoes $200

Buy now

ShopDisney Black Panther Women’s Long-Sleeve Top

Of course, Marvel Studios’ parent company, Disney, stocks plenty of official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch on its online store . This long-sleeved women’s top (also available in men’s sizes) channels the iconic Wakandan uniform with its metallic prints and graphics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCi77_0jc9bDhK00
ShopDisney Black Panther Women's Long-Sleeve Top $45

Buy now

MAC Cosmetics x Black Panther Collection

On Nov. 1, MAC Cosmetics dropped a limited-edition, 18-piece Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection of beauty products in vibrant hues and shimmery metallics. The line was created in collaboration with Joel Harlow, makeup department head for the Marvel Studios film. In the mix are a makeup bag decorated with claws and tribal graphics, an eyeshadow palette, matte lipstick in four shades, a golden-hued lip gloss, Liquid Lipcolour in three shades, kohl eyeliner, a waterproof liquid eyeliner in purple or white and two makeup brushes.

For gifting, we point to the eight-shade eyeshadow palette or the Skinfinish highlighter (in two shades) imprinted with the mask logo, for a healthy-looking holiday glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAq9U_0jc9bDhK00
MAC Cosmetics Wakanda Forever Eye Shadow Palette $39

Buy now

Marvel x MeUndies Black Panther Collection

MeUndies’ limited-edition Black Panther collection features his and hers pieces in a colorful, graphic movie-inspired print. The collection includes boxers, briefs, bikinis, boyshorts and more undies as well as socks, bralettes, jogger pants and T-shirts. We love that there’s even a matching Buddy Bands scarf to deck out your furry friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iu0iF_0jc9bDhK00
Marvel x MeUndies Black Panther Men's Modal Jogger $68

Buy now

Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook

Fete the film and add a fun twist to holiday entertaining with Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook (Simon & Schuster), released in April. Inside are over 70 African-themed recipes from Malawian-American chef Nyanyika Banda that span from sauces, snacks and entrees to spice blends, drinks and desserts. An easy gift for the super-chef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xU8J_0jc9bDhK00

Buy: Marvel’s Black Panther The Official Wakanda Cookbook $15.70

Target x Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Wakanda Forever LEGO Building Set

Offering something for everyone, Target’s collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features many exclusive products , such as a LEGO Royal Sea Leopard ship , part of the Forever War on the Water building toy set. There is also an expanded Disney shop-in-shop with official merch at select stores, plus film screenings and augmented-reality experiences. The film-inspired assortment at Target includes toys, home products, apparel, beauty and lifestyle items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKpKZ_0jc9bDhK00
Target x Marvel Studios' Black Panther Wakanda Forever LEGO Building Set $90

Buy now

The Bradford Exchange Wakanda Forever Bead Bracelet and Pin Set

This cool Black Panther: Wakanda Forever jewelry set by the Bradford Exchange includes a bracelet (inspired by the Vibranium Kimoyo pieces seen onscreen) with 12 ion-plated engraved beads and is finished with a blue-to-gold Prime Bead. It comes with a 1.25-in. Black Panther mask pin in a decorative gift box for storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvVEa_0jc9bDhK00
The Bradford Exchange Wakanda Forever Bead Gift Set $90

Buy now

Funko x Black Panther Wakanda Forever Namora Bobblehead Doll

Funko is the source for cool, collectible Black Panther: Wakanda Forever toys for kids and kids-at-heart. The film’s action heroes are recreated as vinyl bobbleheads, keychains and T-shirts. Namora (a fierce new female addition to the sequel) wears a headdress that costume designer Ruth E. Carter calls “the show-stopper,” recreated here in miniature on a six-inch bobblehead doll .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0wSV_0jc9bDhK00
Funko x Black Panther Wakanda Forever Namora Figurine $12

Buy now

Citizen x Marvel Black Panther Watch

The latest addition to the Citizen Watch collaboration with Marvel, this Black Panther timepiece features a geometric-patterned mask with a silver-colored Titanium bracelet and case, engraved with “Wakanda Forever” on the back. Water-resistant to 333 feet, the watch’s light-powered Eco Drive eliminates the need for batteries. It’s als on sale for 20 percent off for a limited time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4118Ci_0jc9bDhK00
Citizen's Marvel Classics Avenger Collection Black Panther Watch (reg. $595) $476

Buy now

Loungefly Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Crossbody Bag

Fandom-driven brand Loungefly’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection includes faux leather crossbody bags, backpacks, wallets and accessories for stylish Marvel mavens. Measuring 9.5 by 7 by 4 inches, this carryall lets fashion-obsessed Black Panther fans show their devotion to T’Challa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URgZf_0jc9bDhK00

Buy: Loungefly Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Crossbody Bag $52.01

Wakanda Athletics by Actively Black Collection

The Black-owned, Black-designed sportswear brand Actively Black — based in L.A. and known for its commitment to and investment in Black communities globally — has partnered with Marvel to create a collegiate-inspired athleisure collection for men and women. The Wakanda Athletics line of logo sweats, T-shirts and tanks, sports bras, shorts, and a varsity jacket calls to mind scenes in the new film shot at MIT where science whiz Riri (Thorne) is an undergrad. We are leaning into the cropped short-sleeved hoodie as an especially cute layering piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRhlo_0jc9bDhK00
Wakanda Athletics by Actively Black Short-Sleeve Hoodie $75

Buy now

Target x Marvel Studios Black Panther Hooded Towel

Little ones can wrap themselves in this Black Panther hooded towel , which is made of 100 percent cotton and measure 24 inches long by 50 inches wide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcdxE_0jc9bDhK00
Target x Marvel Studios Black Panther Hooded Towel $15

Buy now

Marvel x RockLove Jewelry Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collection

The jewelry brand Rock Love had added two new Wakanda Forever-inspired accessories to its original seven-piece Black Panther collection of three rings, a bracelet, two necklaces and earrings with claw, mask and tribal motifs. These pretty onyx studs , with unexpected CZ crystal backs that grip the lobes with silver claws, riff on a pair worn on screen by Shuri (Wright).

A new sterling silver Ironheart necklace with an aqua CZ crystal is an ode to Riri’s character. In honor of the film, RockLove has donated $25,000 to the United Negro College Fund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5g7p_0jc9bDhK00
Marvel x RockLove Jewelry Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Necklace $125

Buy now

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever x BLK & Bold Coffee

A licensed partner with Marvel Studios on Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve r, the Iowa-based coffee and tea company BLK & Bold dedicates five percent of profits to nonprofits dedicated to youth in need. The company has released limited-edition packaging for its Smoove Operator and Rise & Grind blends of coffee and Keurig pods — fun stocking stuffers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uWWJ_0jc9bDhK00

Monopoly: Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Edition Board Game

Fight for Wakanda or Talokan in this vibrant Black Panther: Wakanda Forever edition of Monopoly . Players can choose a side and embark on an epic battle across the land and sea with character-inspired tokens and Vibranium pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDImu_0jc9bDhK00

Buy: MONOPOLY: Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Edition Board Game for Families and Kids Ages 8+, Game for 2-6 Players $14.99

Bevel x Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Razor Gift Set

Bevel has issued a limited-edition black version of its top-selling safety razor in honor of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . The design was specially developed for coarse and curly hair, to minimize irritation and bumps, and is packaged in a gift set with a two-ounce miniature Bevel Shave Cream to fit perfectly in his holiday travel bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mgp1l_0jc9bDhK00
Bevel x Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Razor Gift Set $42

Buy now

Target x Marvel Studios Cuddleez Black Panther Decorative Pillow

Little slumbers will love snuggling with this adorable Black Panther pillow by Cuddleez , available at Target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035GOh_0jc9bDhK00
Target x Marvel Studios Cuddleez Black Panther Decorative Pillow $27

Buy now

Golden Globes: Tom Cruise Snubbed After Returning Past Awards

Tom Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category. The snub comes after the actor returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of Broadway Show ‘Ain’t No Mo‘

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance of new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo‘ this week, in an effort to help the show stave off its closing notice. The play, written by Jordan E. Cooper and produced by Lee Daniels, is made of a series of sketches that address the question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” While well-reviewed, the production announced late last week that it would end its run on Dec. 18, about two weeks after its official opening, due to low ticket...
‘KPOP’ Team on Abrupt Closing of Broadway Musical: “We Never Got a Fair Chance”

Leading members of KPOP’s creative team are addressing the news of the history-making Broadway musical’s closing, which producers announced Tuesday. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, book writer Jason Kim, composer Helen Park, and producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes shared their reactions to the closing and what they felt may have fueled the show’s struggle to lift off after 44 previews and 17 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast

[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed

Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.
Angela Bassett Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cut an Emotional Scene 'to Make a Surprise'

Angela Bassett approved of the way a certain Wakanda Forever reveal was altered, though it left a scene for her character on the "cutting room floor" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett says an important Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene featuring her character Queen Ramonda was cut "to make a surprise for the audience." In an interview with Variety published Monday, Bassett, 64, said that she filmed a scene for the movie with child actor Divine Love Konadu-Sun,...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Opening Further Cements That Right Now, There’s No Real DC/Marvel Rivalry

Almost every box office analyst knew going into the previous weekend that Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to be number one on the weekend charts. The question basically was, “How much, in total, was this blockbuster going to earn?” And the answer turned out to be, “A lot.” Wakanda Forever banked $180 million domestically and $330 million worldwide in its opening frame. This was slightly less than the $187 million earned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its opening weekend (per BoxOfficeMojo), but more than Thor: Love and Thunder took home in the same frame ($144.1M). Bottom line, it’s been a very good year for Marvel Studios… but one accomplishment notched by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had me feeling really bad for their purported rivals over at DC Films.
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut

In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Used Rattlesnakes for the Sound of Namor's Wings

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was being promoted to viewers, it was clear that despite the African kingdom losing its king and protector, they were still an exceedingly powerful nation. So, this meant, whoever was going to lead the assault on the most powerful nation in the world had to be equally powerful – not just powerful but scary and ominous. Step forward, the K'uk'ulkan aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the subaquatic villain and king of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. To conjure up the most intimidating persona for the villain, director Ryan Coogler came up with an idea to make Namor’s wings tailored toward a deadly member of the animal kingdom.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast.  “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office

Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Dominique Thorne Teases Different Side of Ironheart

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne teased how Riri Williams is going to be different in Ironheart. Her turn in the MCU sequel was received exceedingly well by fans. But, she told Rolling Stone that Riri will be a little different on Disney+ next year. In her comments, she pointed out that the young hero was in a pretty extraordinary situation as it related to her everyday life. When Ironheart gets rolling, being a student at MIT probably won't have the kind of geopolitical stakes that the battle between Talokan and Wakanda does. That isn't to say that the Disney+ show won't have its own conflicts and struggles, but the weight of an entire nation probably won't be on Thorne's shoulders in her first time out as a solo hero. Check out what else she had to say!
Danai Gurira interview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head; we know what it’s like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day. Because we knew — not that we would be around during awards season and it would make $1 billion – that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see.”
Jordan E. Cooper on Saving Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo,’’ His “Love and Loathe” Letter to American Theater

Just one week after its opening, new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo’ announced it would soon be ending its run.  Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history — and produced by Lee Daniels, the play is set to close on Dec. 18, unless the production can rally audiences and boost ticket sales enough to reverse the decision. So far, the production has received support from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who bought out a performance of the show this week, with Cooper telling The Hollywood Reporter there’s more still to come. More from The...
Elon Musk Responds to Being Booed During Dave Chappelle’s Show in San Francisco: “A First for Me in Real Life”

Elon Musk did not get a hero’s welcome when he joined Dave Chappelle on a San Francisco arena stage on Sunday night. “Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said in response to the crowd’s reception of the billionaire businessman and controversial Twitter owner after he asked the audience to “make some noise for the richest man in the world.” After the introduction, Musk walked across the Chase Center stage with his arms raised in the air, seemingly expecting a tidal wave of positive attention.More from The Hollywood ReporterElton John Leaves Twitter, Says Policy Change Will "Allow Misinformation to Flourish Unchecked"Kathy Griffin...
