Monrovia Police: Woman at Home Robbed at Gunpoint; Drugs, Drugs, Drugs; Driver Punches Another Driver in Mouth; Burning Trash at Home; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Flasher Arrested; Etc.

newsantaana.com
A man rescued his pit bull from a stranger with a knife in Westminster on Saturday
An unidentified man rescued his pit bull from a knife-wielding stranger inside his pickup truck in Westminster on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Westminster Police Department. The man parked his pickup truck at a strip mall at the 16400 block of Magnolia before 4:50 p.m., then went inside a...
2urbangirls.com
Elderly man arrested after shooting suspected robber
LOS ANGELES – A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 at about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle
A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
Habitual speeder gets 15 years to life in prison for 100 mph crash that killed woman
A Mission Viejo man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for hitting and killing a woman with his car while driving nearly 100 miles per hour. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 33-year-old Judith Noval of Mission Viejo, according to a press […]
orangecountytribune.com
Now, shooting is a homicide
A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
NBC Los Angeles
At Least Five Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Crash in Lincoln Heights
At least five people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lincoln Heights Saturday night. The pursuit driver and passengers were sought by police over an alleged armed robbery. The vehicle drove through residential areas in El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. At one point through...
KTLA.com
Authorities seek public’s help locating 19-year-old missing male from Riverside
Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old male who was last seen on Dec. 9, when cameras captured him leaving his residence. Zackarey Corrales, who left without identification, his skateboard or backpack, has not been seen or heard from since. The 19-year-old’s phone...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
2urbangirls.com
Road rage suspected in man’s death, suspect in custody
MAYWOOD, Calif. – A man who authorities believe was a victim of road rage was killed in Maywood and the suspect is in custody Saturday, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s East Los Angeles Station responded at 8:18 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard, north of Slauson Avenue regarding a traffic collision where they found the victim suffering from injuries to the upper torso, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Video: Inglewood attempted kidnapping caught on camera, suspect sought by police
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping earlier this month.
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
16-year-old arrested for stabbing 4 in Redlands: Police
The Redlands Police Department announced that a teen has been arrested after four people were stabbed in a fight last Saturday. The 16-year-old boy’s stabbings occurred during a Dec. 3 fight involving 20 people, most of them minors, in the parking lot of Summit Apartments, located at 27431 W. San Bernardino Ave., police said in […]
Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to Fountain Valley students
Police are searching for a man accused of exposed himself to students at a Fountain Valley school. The suspect was seen “loitering” around school property on Nov. 28 around 5 p.m., according to Fountain Valley Police. Victims say he exposed himself to a group of students before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. He was […]
1 Trapped, Rescued from Ditch After 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA: The Redlands Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the Wabash exit of eastbound 10 Freeway at 1:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle over the side of the freeway with a male occupant trapped. The...
Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say
The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. The post Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a multi-vehicle traffic collision just before midnight Saturday, Dec. 10, on the 210 Freeway in the city of La Crescenta. The Glendale Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the area of the 210 Freeway southbound at Pennsylvania...
