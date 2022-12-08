ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Police: Woman at Home Robbed at Gunpoint; Drugs, Drugs, Drugs; Driver Punches Another Driver in Mouth; Burning Trash at Home; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Flasher Arrested; Etc.

monrovianow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Elderly man arrested after shooting suspected robber

LOS ANGELES – A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 at about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle

A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Now, shooting is a homicide

A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least Five Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Crash in Lincoln Heights

At least five people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lincoln Heights Saturday night. The pursuit driver and passengers were sought by police over an alleged armed robbery. The vehicle drove through residential areas in El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. At one point through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Road rage suspected in man’s death, suspect in custody

MAYWOOD, Calif. – A man who authorities believe was a victim of road rage was killed in Maywood and the suspect is in custody Saturday, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s East Los Angeles Station responded at 8:18 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard, north of Slauson Avenue regarding a traffic collision where they found the victim suffering from injuries to the upper torso, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
MAYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

16-year-old arrested for stabbing 4 in Redlands: Police

The Redlands Police Department announced that a teen has been arrested after four people were stabbed in a fight last Saturday. The 16-year-old boy’s stabbings occurred during a Dec. 3 fight involving 20 people, most of them minors, in the parking lot of Summit Apartments, located at 27431 W. San Bernardino Ave., police said in […]
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified

A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy