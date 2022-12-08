ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she’ll face a similar...
MONTANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 hit-and-runs under investigation in Valencia County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs earlier this month. The first one was reported on December 3 in Rio Communities. The other happened on December 10 in El Cerro Mission/Monterey Park. News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of people celebrate the life of Chris Eaton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held inside the Sandia Prep gymnasium on Sunday afternoon, remembering the life of recently passed Christopher Scott Eaton. Chris Eaton passed away at the age of 35 years old on November 21st. Hundreds of people packed Sandia Prep’s gym on Sunday to honor the reigning New Mexico High […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos come from behind to remain perfect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos kept their spot among the unbeaten Monday night with a 67-64 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Lobos improved to 10-0 with the hard-fought come-from-behind win. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with a game-high 23 points. The Lobos trailed at halftime 38-31 and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Winter storm leads to snow-covered roads in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Monday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in the western and northern parts of the state, as well as the Ruidoso and Alamogordo areas. […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Buy Black Holiday Market comes to Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free Buy Black Holiday Market & Conference is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. This event will include free financial workshops and other breakout sessions, along with some tasty food trucks on sight as well. There will be a lot of diverse vendors selling all kinds...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

