Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated Well
New Mexico offering middle school through high school algebra tutoring
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is offering tutoring for students struggling with math coming out of the pandemic. The New Mexico Public Education Department will tutor 8th-grade through senior high school students in Algebra I, starting in January. Students will meet online three times a week through April. The state says it hopes to help […]
Finalists announced for temporary legislator in Albuquerque’s west side
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, Bernalillo County put out call for applications to temporarily fill an empty seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. Now, they have a list of finalists. They are each vying to represent House District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side. The boundaries for that district will change soon, but applicants must […]
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation
Efforts underway to preserve Albuquerque’s first Black suburb
It was the first subdivision in the city built by Black people for Black families.
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
Trujillo’s holiday display rolls in huge donation to Storehouse New Mexico
The Trujillo's collection drive continues until New Year's Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, visit our article.
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she’ll face a similar...
Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request
Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request
2 hit-and-runs under investigation in Valencia County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs earlier this month. The first one was reported on December 3 in Rio Communities. The other happened on December 10 in El Cerro Mission/Monterey Park. News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
Hundreds of people celebrate the life of Chris Eaton
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held inside the Sandia Prep gymnasium on Sunday afternoon, remembering the life of recently passed Christopher Scott Eaton. Chris Eaton passed away at the age of 35 years old on November 21st. Hundreds of people packed Sandia Prep’s gym on Sunday to honor the reigning New Mexico High […]
Sports Desk: Lobos playing late in Las Vegas, hoping to go 10-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobo men’s basketball team want to keep their perfect season intact. The Lobos are in Las Vegas, Nevada for a date against the San Francisco Dons Monday night. “No pressure because at the beginning of this season I could bet you everybody didn’t know that we were […]
Lobos come from behind to remain perfect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos kept their spot among the unbeaten Monday night with a 67-64 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Lobos improved to 10-0 with the hard-fought come-from-behind win. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with a game-high 23 points. The Lobos trailed at halftime 38-31 and […]
Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
All Faith Children’s Advocacy Center helps heal kids and Families in Crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center is a behavioral health agency that’s been serving the community since 1956. Helping families who are dealing with trauma. They have serve families and children of New Mexico who come from traumatic backgrounds. They provide trained therapists who...
Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire
According to AFR, they were called to an apartment around 3:21 p.m.
PHOTOS: Winter storm leads to snow-covered roads in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Monday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in the western and northern parts of the state, as well as the Ruidoso and Alamogordo areas. […]
Buy Black Holiday Market comes to Balloon Fiesta Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free Buy Black Holiday Market & Conference is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. This event will include free financial workshops and other breakout sessions, along with some tasty food trucks on sight as well. There will be a lot of diverse vendors selling all kinds...
