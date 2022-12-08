Read full article on original website
Virginia arrives in Wiscasset
The Maine’s First Ship vessel, the Virginia, sailed from Bath to Wiscasset Monday, arriving at the town dock in early afternoon, participants said. Selectmen on Sept. 6 agreed to rent out a float at the recreational pier for the vessel to winter in Wiscasset. The ship is a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, according to Wiscasset Newspaper files.
MDOT plans temp closings of Old Stage Road bridge
Plans are in the works to replace a small bridge linking Wiscasset and Woolwich on Old Stage Road, possibly in 2024. Maine Department of Transportation will temporarily close the bridge this week to do test borings, said Devan Eaton, MDOT senior project manager. The work will take four to seven work days. No work is planned on the weekends. The road will be closed to thru traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the work. Signage alerting motorists has been posted in both towns.
Edgecomb Fire Department
Nov. 2, 6:05 p.m., Route 27, one vehicle MVA, car vs deer. No injuries. Nov. 7, 11:02 a.m., River Road, one vehicle MVA, no injuries. Car struck guard rail. Cleared debris from roadway, provided traffic control until vehicle was towed. Nov. 9, 4:01 p.m., Route 1 at Station Road, three...
Wiscasset SRO Jonathan Barnes
Officer Jonathan Barnes started as school resource officer (SRO) for the Wiscasset school system in September. An employee of Wiscasset Police Department since 2018, Barnes wanted to broaden his ability to help young people and further support the community as SRO. The job was cut for the 2021-22 school year when the funding was voted down but is back this year, being primarily funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The SRO job is being relied on heavily this year as the school system has struggled to fill two social worker jobs.
200 years and onward for First Congo of Wiscasset’s Organ Society
No Zoom echoes, Organ Society members realized and laughed about Sept. 7 as they settled in to do business in person for the first time since the pandemic moved meetings online. In First Congregational Church of Wiscasset’s Fellowship Hall, the group that turned 200 years old this year listened as leader Martha Speed read a poem on a ladies aid group, author unknown.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6 to Dec. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service. Nathan T. Brewer, 33, of Nobleboro was issued a summons Dec. 11 for Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, on Maple Ridge Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
Goodies galore with FOS at Ames Dec. 17
Feel the need for something sweet, but don’t have time to make it yourself? Feed Our Scholars (FOS), the group that supports Wiscasset Elementary School students in need of weekend bags of supplemental food and with required school supplies, is holding a bake sale fundraiser at Ames Supply in Wiscasset, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For a donation, take away delightful, homemade goodies: cookies, cakes, pies, breads and more.
Scott Dickerson signing of ‘Telling Stone’ this Saturday
On Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Lincolnville author Scott Dickerson will be signing copies of his new novel “Telling Stone” at Sherman's Maine Coast Bookshop. 158 Main St. in Damariscotta. “Telling Stone” is a deep immersion in Paleolithic people and the art revolution they created...
HYS holiday distribution schedule
Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry (HYS) at St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset will be holding its winter holiday distribution on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thanks to donations by local groups and people, HYS will be offering items for the dinner’s side dishes, combined with gift certificates for the meal’s main dish, as well as cake or pie options, and finally, a nice bottle of sparkling cider provided by Midcoast Hunger Prevention Project.
Call to Artists for ‘Passages’
River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit works for the first juried show of 2023, “Passages.” A new theme for a new year allows for vast interpretation. For example, a piece could represent a journey or transformation, a pathway or opening. This show is open to all...
Jerry Farnham’s daydreams evolved into first novel
Boothbay Harbor native Jerry Farnham has had the plot for a first book in his head since he was 16 and sternman on his father Fred’s boat. Out on the water summers, yachts anchored in the outer harbor and beyond are a fairly common sight. Farnham found himself wondering who might be on them; perhaps a famous Hollywood actress? And what if somehow they got to talking and he invited her to the lobster boat races? Would their different worlds collide or compliment each other somehow?
Early deadlines for Christmas, New Year’s editions
The deadline for advertisements, classifieds, press releases, letters, columns and community news for the Thursday, Dec. 29 edition will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. The deadline for advertisements and classifieds, press releases, letters, columns and community news for the Thursday, Jan. 5 edition will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
Christmas cantata Dec. 18
Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., Congregational Church of Wiscasset will present a Christmas Cantata, a recounting of the birth of Jesus through scripture and song. Being sung by the choir is a beautiful rendition of "Peace, Peace" by Fred Bock, which incorporates the iconic carol "Silent Night." The great news that the Shepherds hear in the fields will be highlighted with Crawford Thoburn's "Shepherds, Rejoice!" and the hauntingly beautiful "Advent Alleluia" by Keith Christopher will set the scene of that holy night.
