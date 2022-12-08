ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why Watch Brands Are Betting Big on L.A.’s Shopping Scene

By Laurie Brookins
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt6hj_0jc9aKz200

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

How influential is the Los Angeles audience among status watch brands? The Hollywood set’s buying power shouldn’t be underestimated, judging from the number of high-end timepiece labels that have opened SoCal boutiques in 2022.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Watch brands increasingly are aligning themselves with stars who sport their precision-laden pieces on red carpets, from Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult wearing Jaeger-LeCoultre at the Nov. 10 London premiere of The Menu to ongoing relationships like Jessica Chastain for Piaget or David Beckham for Tudor.

All three luxury brands recently debuted new boutiques in or near Beverly Hills. Tudor’s location is located at Westfield Century City and is a partnership with watch retailer Westime, which also has expanded its offerings to include a Beverly Hills boutique devoted to certified pre-owned timepieces. And earlier this year, British brand Bremont , which counts Mark Strong as its newest ambassador, opened its first L.A. shop in DTLA.

Watch aficionados who prefer vintage and other coveted pieces likewise should check out the new L.A. showroom that Phillips, the London-based auction house, opened in late October in West Hollywood.

Fold in the abundance of brands with an established L.A. presence, from Rolex and Patek Philippe among the labels at Gearys Beverly Hills to standalone boutiques for Hublot, Omega, Grand Seiko and others, and it’s clear that high-end timepieces remain a hot commodity in Hollywood.

Read on for a roundup of details for watch fans eager to explore the latest openings; for those who can’t visit in person, retailers including Neiman Marcus , Mr. Porter , Net-A-Porter , Hodinkee and Jomashop are among those that offer new and certified pre-owned luxury watches online.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEHxG_0jc9aKz200
Interior of the Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Known for the iconic Reverso — named for the case that can be reversed to protect the watch’s crystal — Jaeger-LeCoultre has folded the history of that timepiece into its 1,500-square-foot Beverly Hills boutique . While current collections dominate the displays nearest the entrance, the world of the Reverso, a watch originally designed for polo players and introduced in 1931, can be found just beyond, from a look at the style’s heritage to an ability to order a piece with a personalized caseback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLqmC_0jc9aKz200
Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso One watch in stainless steel and diamonds with an alligator strap; $6,250 at Net-a-Porter.com

A VIP lounge also has been included in the new store’s design for customers who prefer private consultations, while nearby a selection of “Métiers Rares” pieces showcase Jaeger-LeCoultre’s talent and history with watchmaking and decorative handcraft; 430 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills , jaeger-lecoultre.com

Piaget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tj9C_0jc9aKz200
Piaget’s Polo Automatic 42mm stainless steel watch with blue dial; $12,900 at Mr. Porter

Crafted of brass, the shimmering laser-cut façade on Piaget’s newest boutique is meant to evoke thoughts of the house’s distinctive gold Milanese mesh, employed both in its jewelry and for bracelets on its men’s and women’s watches. The store’s interiors play off the façade in a mix of lighter tones that honor the brand’s new surroundings — “what we think California is all about, so it’s a bit of a California touch to our boutique, while keeping our identity,” Benjamin Comar, CEO of Piaget, told The Hollywood Reporter .

Piaget opened its first Rodeo Drive boutique in 2014 before moving to a temporary space on nearby Brighton in 2020. The return to the status of a Rodeo address was always the plan for the brand. “We have a great history with the U.S. — the Polo watch was designed for the U.S. market [in 1979] — so for us it’s very important to come back to Rodeo Drive,” Comar says. Among the newest pieces seen in the Beverly Hills boutique is the Piaget Polo Skeleton , just 7.35mm thick, with the self-winding skeleton movement surrounded by 1,478 brilliant-cut diamonds on the 42mm white-gold case and bracelet. It’s among the pieces, Comar notes, that define the brand’s signature blend of “extravaganza with elegance.”

Also key to the 1,192-square-foot boutique is a private suite dedicated to showing high jewelry. The boutique also recently unveiled a new skeleton-watch-inspired sculpture by artist Anthony James , whose work can be seen in the new film Glass Onion ; 465 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills

Tudor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MalDx_0jc9aKz200
The new Tudor boutique at Westfield Century City.

Thanks in part to its ongoing partnership with Westtime, Tudor, sister company to Rolex, recently opened its first monobrand boutique in L.A. at the open-air Westfield Century City , and its location likewise inspires thoughts of its revered sibling, as it’s situated directly across from the Gearys Rolex boutique. The brand known for its iconic Black Bay dive watches created a shop that offers a comprehensive selection while also highlighting its signature black, red and white palette. A heritage display known as the Experience Table also is featured; Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles , tudorwatch.com

Bremont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8WGD_0jc9aKz200
Interior of the Bremont store inside L.A.’s Bike Shed Motorcycle Company downtown.

The British-made brand founded by brothers Nick and Giles English makes all of its in-house manufactured watches at its headquarters in Henley on Thames, England. The brothers, who founded the company out of a love of historic aircraft, have now opened a shop in Los Angeles located inside the sprawling Bike Shed Motorcycle Company social club and restaurant in DTLA. New Bremont offerings include the 40mm Supernova in stainless steel with an integrated bracelet, released in conjunction with Tár and 1917 actor Mark Strong joining the brand as an ambassador.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XfhH_0jc9aKz200
Bremont’s Limited-Edition Longitude watch; $16,995 at Bremont.com and Hodinkee.com

He recently told THR that one of his favorite pieces at the moment is “the Bremont Longitude , which has some of the original Flamsteed Meridian Line from the Greenwich Observatory built into it and features new Bremont engineering, all made in the U.K. It’s just a beautiful thing to wear and has a wonderful feature: a red dot appears in the power reserve window and fills up as the watch is fully wound, to mimic the red ball at the top of the Greenwich Observatory”; Bike Shed Motor Company, 1580 Industrial St., downtown Los Angeles , bremont.com

Westime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEX0F_0jc9aKz200
Westime, at 206 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, has added a new second-floor, certified pre-owned shop.

Dubbed “CPO” for “certified pre-owned,” the latest Westime location occupies the second floor above the retailer’s Beverly Hills flagship and is sure to be frequented by aficionados seeking the pieces they couldn’t score the first time around. Measuring a substantial 4,500 square feet, Westime’s CPO boutique promises to carry both pre-owned and limited-edition pieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, MB&F, Urwerk and others.

“I love the proximity of our retail boutique to the CPO location because it gives Westime the opportunity to display the impressive history of the watch brands by presenting a number of their very own watches from multiple eras,” says Westime president Greg Simonian. “Upstairs, clients can see the decades-long evolution of a line of watches and downstairs find the newest watches that could only be produced today thanks to that rich history.” A Richard Mille lounge also has been designed to enable fans of that brand to peruse out-of-production pieces, while Simonian adds that the location will unveil drops of newly acquired pieces every two weeks to ensure a steady stream of additions to its selection; 206 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills , westime.com

Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaQM2_0jc9aKz200
Rendering of Phillips’ new showroom in West Hollywood.

While hammer prices on watches at auction have softened recently, there’s no denying that collectors have discovered they can acquire long-coveted pieces by bidding, rather than buying. The strength of the L.A. market for both pricey watches and works of art is among the reasons London-based Phillips chose to open its latest showroom in West Hollywood. And make no mistake, watches are part of the plan, as evidenced by a recent exhibition of select pieces at the just-opened space, including a circa-1970 Cartier London Crash and a Grand Seiko Kodo Constant-Force Tourbillon, timepieces that will be among its upcoming The New York Watch Auction: Seven , set for Dec. 10-11.

“We are proud to take this opportunity to expand Phillips’ global footprint with a permanent gallery space in the heart of Los Angeles, as we simultaneously open a new state-of-the-art saleroom in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon,” Stephen Brooks, CEO of Phillips, said in a statement. “It’s become clear — now more than ever — that the market is truly international. As we break down barriers and broaden our reach, we look forward to deepening our relationships with our community of collectors across the world”; 9041 Nemo St., West Hollywood, phillips.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Beverly Hills Mansion Where Bugsy Siegel Was Murdered Lists for $17M (Exclusive)

The home where infamous mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was shot and killed 75 years ago has come on the market in Beverly Hills. Listed with Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, the Spanish Colonial-style mansion on North Linden Drive has an asking price of $16.995 million. Siegel — the ruthless gangster who socialized with Hollywood stars and also drove the early development of Las Vegas — didn’t own the house. He leased it for his mistress, Virginia Hill, who served as a courier for the mob. On the night of June 20, 1947, Siegel was killed by an assailant who fired at him...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña on First Diving Into ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: “How Am I Going to Do This?”

After a whirlwind international press tour, the cast and creatives behind Avatar: The Way of Water finally brought the highly anticipated sequel to Los Angeles on Monday night — though without the team’s fearless leader. Writer-director James Cameron had to miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19, but that did not stop Disney from going all out, transforming Hollywood Boulevard into a real-life Pandora with waterfalls and a recreation of the world’s glowing forest. The L.A. celebration also followed a cascade of positive reception from the London world premiere last week and those who have seen it since, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

James Cameron Urges All to Be “Guardians for the Ocean” as He Opens Natural History Museum Exhibit

Hollywood is abuzz about James Cameron’s groundbreaking movie Avatar: The Way of Water, but don’t forget the Oscar-winning filmmaker is also an avid explorer and innovator who is committed to protecting our oceans. From his work as an explorer and a filmmaker — and now with a new multimedia experience Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss that opened Monday at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County — Cameron aims to share a vital message that we need to protect the planet’s oceans. “We need to become guardians for the ocean, warriors for the ocean — all of us in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tár’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Named Best Picture by L.A. Film Critics

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has named both Everything Everywhere All at Once and Tár as its best picture for 2022.  On Sunday, the critics association announced its winners for the best films of 2022. Living actor Bill Nighly and Tár star Cate Blanchett were both named best lead performance. This was the first year that LAFCA introduced gender-neutral acting categories, including two awards for best lead performance and two for best supporting performance.   More from The Hollywood ReporterImax China Hires CAA Executive Daniel Manwaring as CEOGolden Globe Nominations: How to WatchSingapore ATF: TVING and Wavve CEOs Talk Regional Expansion Plans,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside the Inaugural LA3C Festival: Lil Baby, Snoop Dogg Hit the Stage for Day One

LA3C, Penske Media’s inaugural culture and creativity festival, kicked off on Saturday for a two-day celebration of music, art and food in downtown Los Angeles. Lil Baby headlined day one, with Snoop Dogg, Seventeen and Free Nationals also on the bill; Maluma will headline Sunday, along with performances from Snow Tha Product and Tokimonsta. More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Issa Rae, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Take The Hollywood Reporter's Entrepreneurs SurveySnoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade Among Songwriters Hall of Fame NomineesPink Will Perform a Tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards Mustard, Gerardo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘KPOP’ Composer Helen Park, Star John Yi on Musical’s Representational Impact and Broadway’s AAPI Inclusion

On Sunday evening, the echoes of KPOP‘s final Broadway finale barreled up the stairs of W. 50th’s Circle on the Square Theatre and through its upper lobby, where the excited cheers of a stacked house spiked against the heart-pounding beat of “Blast Off” like an aural electrocardiogram. For those not able to get tickets, a live stream captured that same swirl of noise — half cheers, half claps, all glowsticks — amid the sea of bodies pressed to the theater’s walls. The room’s buzzy energy mirrored both the messages captured for days by the show’s Instagram story, as well as what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Motion Picture & Television Fund Raises Over $800K During Telethon

The Motion Picture & Television Fund hosted a telethon Saturday to raise funds for the organization that recently shared it “desperately” and “urgently” needed donations following the pandemic. It raised $867,986. The telethon aired live on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 on Saturday. The Phil Rosenthal and Tom Bergeron-produced event was hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and writer Yvette Nicole Brown and game show host and Emmy winner Tom Bergeron. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Hollywood's Favorite Charity Went BrokeMotion Picture & Television Fund "Desperately" Needs Donations Following Pandemic, CEO Tells Industry LeadersEmmys: 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg Perform for Crush of Nominees...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan E. Cooper on Saving Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo,’’ His “Love and Loathe” Letter to American Theater

Just one week after its opening, new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo’ announced it would soon be ending its run.  Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history — and produced by Lee Daniels, the play is set to close on Dec. 18, unless the production can rally audiences and boost ticket sales enough to reverse the decision. So far, the production has received support from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who bought out a performance of the show this week, with Cooper telling The Hollywood Reporter there’s more still to come. More from The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Downey Jr. on Making of ‘Sr.,’ Addiction and Finding Peace With Final Moments of His Father’s Life: “This is Not a Disney+ Thing”

Robert Downey Jr. still gets emotional watching Sr. “I shouldn’t have watched the last 20 minutes, I can’t handle it,” the superstar actor and producer said Sunday upon taking the stage for a post-screening Q&A inside the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles. After wiping away tears, Downey Jr. sat opposite producer-wife Susan Downey for a conversation about their Netflix documentary about his filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr., that was moderated by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards Scott Feinberg.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Alejandro González Iñárritu ('Bardo')Netflix Boards 'My Hero Academia' Live-Action Movie From LegendaryMeghan Markle "Fed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

IDA Documentary Awards: ‘All That Breathes’ Tops Winners

All that Breathes topped the 2022 IDA Documentary Awards, winning best feature and two other competitive awards. The film was previously selected as the winner of the Pare Lorentz Award. In addition to the top prize, the HBO title, which follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites that are often affected by air pollution in New Delhi, won best director for helmer Shaunak Sen and best editing.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Corsage' Director Marie Kreutzer on What She Learned About Empress Elisabeth of Austria During Her ResearchGuest Column: 'Devotion' Director J.D. Dillard on Why The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Ronnie Turner, Son of Tina Turner, Dies at 62

Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died, his mother and wife have confirmed. He was 62. The Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a 911 call and that an individual outside a residence in Encino was pronounced dead. The L.A. County coroner’s office told THR that the deceased was a male in his 60s but that his identity was pending.More from The Hollywood ReporterCarl Kleinschmitt, Writer on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'M*A*S*H,' Dies at 85Gary Friedkin, Actor in 'Young Doctors in Love,' Dies at 70Jon Wilkman, 'Moguls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy