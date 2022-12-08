ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a new scientific breakthrough in the quest to create zero-carbon power. He also weighs in a poll that shows a majority of Americans do not want President Biden or former President Trump to run for re-election in 2024 and a potential pay raise for New York State legislators.
12/12/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
Behind passage of Fair Share Amendment, Massachusetts Teachers Association lays out five legislative goals for coming session

Max Page is the president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the largest union in New England, which represents around 110,000 educators. With the start of the 2023 state legislative session weeks away and Governor-elect Maura Healey preparing to take office, the MTA is laying out its legislative agenda for the coming year. The successful passage of the Fair Share Amendment in November’s election means that a new tax on the wealthiest Massachusetts residents will generate almost $2 billion for public education and transportation. Page spoke with WAMC.
“Still Newtown” podcast marks 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shootings

A grim anniversary is upon us. This month marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The shooting, of course, took the lives of 20 students and six educators, but it also led to some introspection and changes in a nation where mass shootings are the norm. WSHU’s Davis Dunavin covered the shootings in 2012 and has just released an 11-part WSHU podcast called “Still Newtown.”
