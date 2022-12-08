Max Page is the president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the largest union in New England, which represents around 110,000 educators. With the start of the 2023 state legislative session weeks away and Governor-elect Maura Healey preparing to take office, the MTA is laying out its legislative agenda for the coming year. The successful passage of the Fair Share Amendment in November’s election means that a new tax on the wealthiest Massachusetts residents will generate almost $2 billion for public education and transportation. Page spoke with WAMC.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO