Xander Bogaerts gets brutally honest on Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr.
Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as a member of the San Diego Padres on Friday. The former Boston Red Sox shortstop discussed a number of topics, including his decision to sign in San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr., per Allison Edmonds. “San Diego was my first All-Star game, back in...
Yankees Rumors: NYY talking outfield trade with 2 teams (not Bryan Reynolds)
The Yankees may not “be done” after signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million extension, but based on the latest intel from Joel Sherman, it certainly sounds like they’re done pursuing free agent outfielders. Most notably, that includes Andrew Benintendi, who, rumor has it, is looking...
Red Sox ripped by rivals over Masataka Yoshida deal: ‘Overpay... I have no words’ (report)
The Red Sox made a surprising investment earlier this week when they agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida, who had just been posted by his team, the Orix Buffaloes, one day earlier, was oen of the best hitters in Nippon Professional Baseball over the last few years but a bit of an unknown player to MLB fans and reporters.
Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres
Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Former Red Sox Coach Slams Team After Botched Negotiations With Xander Bogaerts
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing offseason, to say the least. Boston entered the offseason by saying without a doubt that the team's top priority was re-signing four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts. That didn't happen. The longtime Boston shortstop inked an 11-year, $285 million deal to sign with the San Diego Padres.
The Mets have fundamentally changed for the better
It was not all that long ago that we here at Amazin’ Avenue would follow up any significant Mets transaction by writing about its effects on the team’s payroll, a necessity in a decade-long era of suppressed budgets imposed by its then-owners. It was part of writing about a team that spent a decade chasing payroll flexibility rather than putting the best possible team on the field.
Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci walked as many times as he struck out (89) in 2022
The Red Sox did not lose infield prospect Brainer Bonaci in the major-league phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft. Bonaci, 20, ended the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 20 prospect in Boston’s farm system. The switch-hitter spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Low-A Salem and batted .262/.397/.385 (125 wRC+) with 19 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 50 RBIs, 86 runs scored, 28 stolen bases, 89 walks, and 89 strikeouts over 108 games spanning 494 trips to the plate.
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
Red Sox have talked about signing former Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, per report
The Red Sox have talked about signing free agent third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam. Anderson, 29, was non-tendered by the Marlins last month after batting just .222/.311/.346 with 16 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 28 RBIs, 43 runs scored, one stolen base, 37 walks, and 101 strikeouts over 98 games (383 plate appearances) this past season. The right-handed hitter was projected to earn $5.2 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, but he instead hit the open market earlier than anticipated.
