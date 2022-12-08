This Custom Panel ‘Cabinet’ Refrigerator Is Total House Goals

But how cool does this look!

Let’s talk about refrigerators. Now, these appliances are so extremely useful in even day-to-day life, from keeping our food and drinks cold to letting us store leftovers a lot longer than we would be able to leave them out on the countertop. But no one has ever said that they are beautiful, either, and sure, you can try your luck and paint them or splurge and vinyl-cover your entire fridge, but it still mostly looks like what it is - a fridge.

Well, the creators over at PlankAndPillow have created the utmost way to hide your fridge right in plain view with this gorgeous cabinet and custom-panel tutorial!

I would like to start off by saying that this is a bigger project, one that takes a lot of time and effort but I would say is well worth the end result, particularly if you don’t like your fridge to be an exposed part of your kitchen. The idea is to create a large frame that first goes around the entire fridge, running from floor to ceiling, then create custom panels on the front. But first, the frame.

The creator starts off by cutting wood, nailing it together, and moving into place. These frames are huge, by the way, floor-to-ceiling pieces with some molding at the top to help make it look a little fancier still. A spacer is added at the top in between the two side frames, both to hold them in place and to hide any gap at the top.

After that, he creates the custom panels that go on the front doors and pull-out slide of the fridge, using long brass pull bars to keep up that classy look. These panels are then added to the fridge and screwed into place. The fridge is then slid into place, a few more cabinet doors are added to the top, and voila. You’d never even know that was a fridge behind those cabinet doors!



