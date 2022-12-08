ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Second half surge lifts Nebraska to win

LINCOLN, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Sophomores Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska used a huge second half on its way to a 71-46 women's basketball win over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night. Markowski, a 6-3 center from Lincoln,...
Purdue escapes Lincoln with a win

LINCOLN, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska overcame a 14-point second-half deficit against No. 4 Purdue, but the Boilermakers held off the Huskers in overtime for a 65-62 victory on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Purdue led 45-31 with 15 minutes left, before Nebraska sprinted...
