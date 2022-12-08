Read full article on original website
IBOVESPA Drops By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $105,956.52. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.22% up from its 52-week low and 12.88% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
NRG Energy Stock Down Momentum With A 22% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) slid by a staggering 22.21% in 10 sessions from $41.25 to $32.09 at 12:51 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.46% to $15,362.13, following the last session’s downward trend. NRG Energy’s...
Aspen Group Stock Up By 13% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 13.53% to $0.36 at 15:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Less Than Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Tattooed Chef Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 4.8% up. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $1.25, 95.07% under its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) dropping 1.57% to $1.25. NASDAQ fell...
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 50205, 99.99% below its average volume of 16216504165.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Tilray Stock Over 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropped by a staggering 23.72% in 10 sessions from $4.68 at 2022-12-05, to $3.57 at 13:25 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.47% to $11,196.42, following the last session’s upward trend. Tilray’s...
Bionano Genomics Stock Slides 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) slid 9.05% to $2.01 at 15:11 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.8% to $11,232.85, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today. Bionano...
Platinum Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.29% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Monday, 12 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,005.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12078, 99.99% below its average volume of 12656579295.22. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
Ice Cream Recalled
For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,746.25. HK stocks are in a mid-term uptrend. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is the main barometer for the $4 trillion Hong Kong stock market. The HSI tracks 50 of the largest companies listed on the Hong Kong exchange. It is also used as a basis for many investment instruments. It covers about 65% of the market capitalization of the Hong Kong stock market.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC), PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
Pinterest Stock 12.33% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Pinterest (PINS) jumping 12.33% to $26.52 on Tuesday while NYSE jumped 0.78% to $15,589.14. Pinterest’s last close was $23.61, 64.23% under its 52-week high of $66.00. About Pinterest. Pinterest, Inc. is a visual search engine that operates in the United...
Food recall news: Boston Baking Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Pecans in "Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes"
BOSTON BAKING, Inc. of Boston, MA, is recalling its 3-ounce, individually wrapped packages "Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes" food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores because they may contain undeclared pecans. People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
