ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

USD/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:09 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.195% up from its 52-week low and 9.368% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
MICHIGAN STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
via.news

Weibo Stock Up By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) jumped by a staggering 34.59% in 21 sessions from $13.01 at 2022-11-10, to $17.51 at 11:56 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.41% to $11,050.06, following the last session’s downward trend. Weibo’s...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,479.62. Investing in Hang Seng stocks can be a great way to take advantage of the opportunity to gain exposure to the mainland Chinese economy. While the market has been one of the biggest losers this year, investors still have a variety of options to gain a broad perspective on both the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong economies.
via.news

Coupons.com Stock Was 26.7% Up On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) jumping 26.7% to $78.67 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 1.26% to $11,143.74. Coupons.com’s last close was $62.09, 62.64% under its 52-week high of $166.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated offers a cloud-based platform for managing business spending that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Shaw Communications And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – LTC Properties (LTC), Shaw Communications (SJR), Garmin (GRMN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Quidel Stock Went Down By Over 14% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped by a staggering 14.88% to $82.99 at 16:11 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news

Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 50205, 99.99% below its average volume of 16216504165.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
TheStreet

Costco First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Costco (COST) - Get Free Report reported what some considered disappointing sales numbers in November. That has sent its stock slightly down as it ignited concerns over whether the chain would underperform the holiday season. Sales numbers, of course, aren't really the story for the chain, Instead, the big numbers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy