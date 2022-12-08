ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
Canopy Growth Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 31.48% in 10 sessions from $4.32 at 2022-12-05, to $2.96 at 13:55 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.3% to $11,037.54, following the last session’s downward trend.
Coupons.com Stock Was 26.7% Up On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) jumping 26.7% to $78.67 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 1.26% to $11,143.74. Coupons.com’s last close was $62.09, 62.64% under its 52-week high of $166.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated offers a cloud-based platform for managing business spending that...
DocuSign Stock Up Momentum With A 9.17% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign jumping 9.17% to $53.67 on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. DocuSign’s last close...
HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.31% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 11 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,631.17. HSI or Hang Seng Index is an index that tracks the performance of the largest companies in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is also used as a benchmark for mutual funds and ETFs. It aims to capture the leadership of the Hong Kong exchange.
ASML Holding And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Alamos Gold (AGI), Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO), Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) 19.10 -1.39% 31.6% 2022-11-29 21:07:10. 2...
Less Than Three Hours Before The NYSE Open, Globalstar Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Globalstar‘s pre-market value is already 6.54% up. The last session, NYSE finished with Globalstar (GSAT) falling 4.97% to $1.53. NYSE dropped 0.71% to $15,291.05, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session.
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities And Income Fund, Tekla Healthcare Investors, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK), Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) 11.85 0.34% 11.91%...
Canadian Pacific Railway Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Canadian Pacific Railway‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Canadian Pacific Railway’s last close was $78.96, 6.25% below its 52-week high of $84.22. The last session, NYSE ended with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) dropping 1.58% to...

