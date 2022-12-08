Powered by Harry Styles and the Kid Laroi, Columbia Records Named No. 1 Label for Airplay by MediaBase

The radio airplay monitor MediaBase has announced that Columbia Records is the No. 1 label for overall airplay chart share in 2022. The Sony Music-owned company holds a 15.3 share, up 31% from an 11.7 last year — marking the greatest chart share growth for any record label since 2018.

It was also announced that Columbia holds the No. 1 label ranking for Top 40, going from 17.0 to 23.8 year-to-year, a 40% jump. Columbia is also No. 1 at Hot AC, moving from 15.8 to 22.0. It is also No. 2 for Mainstream AC and Triple A, as well as No. 4 ranking for both Rhythmic and Country.

Columbia is the leader in both the overall Top 10 Artists and Top 10 Songs chart for the year with four entries on each – more than any other label. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s smash “Stay” comes in at No. 1 on the overall Songs chart, and the company also has three of the top four songs at Top 40 (“Stay,” “That’s What I Want” by Lil Nas X, and Harry Styles “As It Was), and 50% of the top 10 (Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow “Industry Baby” and Adele “Easy On Me”), as well as the #1 most played songs at both Hot AC (

“Stay”) and Mainstream AC (Adele’s “Easy On Me”).

“Topping the charts is always a thrilling feeling,” says executive VP and head of promotion Peter Gray. “This year’s No. 1 Airplay Chart Share headline is a great source of pride and joy for the entire Columbia Records team.”