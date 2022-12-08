ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Ask an Insider: Celebrity Tattoo Artist Dr. Woo on the Items that Spark Inspiration and Keep Him Grounded

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s series “ Ask an Insider ” asks top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work, and for play. In this installment, celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo — who has inked A-list stars such as Justin Bieber, Zoe Kravitz and Miley Cyrus — shares the products he uses everyday, while working in his studio and traveling across the country to see clients.

You’ve likely seen Dr. Woo’s work before on red carpets or in fabulous late-night, hot spots. The celebrity tattoo artist, who got his start in Los Angeles’s tattoo shop Shamrok before moving into his own private space called Hideaway at Studio X, has inked some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Olivia Wilde’s kids’ names scrawled on her forearms; three miniature dragons on Emilia Clarke’s wrists; a playful jar of vegemite on Miley Cyrus’s upper arm — they’re all courtesy of Dr. Woo’s signature single need tattoo technique, which alongside his fine lines, shading and incredible detail, has made him one of the most sought after tattoo artists in the world.

His A-list clientele (and notorious two-year long waiting list) is also why Dr. Woo is constantly on the road, traveling to see clients and partnering with brands who are eager to infuse the illustrator’s distinct artistic perspective into their own products. His latest collaboration is with D’USSE Cognac, who just released the D’USSE XO x Dr. Woo Glass Set , featuring Dr. Woo’s original artwork. The set, which includes a 10 year-old bottle of Cognac and two limited-edition tulip glasses, was unveiled during Miami Art Week on Dec. 2 and was made available to shop on D’USSE’s site the following day for $280.

The glasses feature the same geometric constellation designs that he’s become known for in the tattoo world (Olivia Wilde touts a Woo galaxy on one of her arms). “Geometric shapes are the touch points of how I interpret meaning,” he tells Variety from the beach in Miami the day of the launch. “I like using that as a pathway to tell the story visually and doing it kind of manifested itself the more I practiced. The more people were drawn to it and the more I got to practice and produce those types of drawings kind of gave me the visual identity.”

Although he says the design process for the D’USSE glasses was similar to that for his tattoos, he does revel in the freedom of his art not being permanently inked on someone’s skin. “For tattoos, the story is as much the skin that it goes onto, so the story is partly mine and partly theirs. But with projects like these, I think I have a little bit more creative freedom in my impression and the way that my design speaks, because sometimes [with tattoos] it can be something completely different than what I’m actually into. So with these type of projects, I do like to give them a little bit more of a voice.”

To celebrate the launch of the new set, Dr. Woo put on a party with the Cognac brand at the Miami Beach Edition hotel during the last weekend of Art Basel , featuring a surprise performance by A$AP Ferg. Before the beachside party, Variety spoke to Dr. Woo about the items that spark inspiration for him in the studio and keep him grounded while he’s on the road.

Kuumba Incense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBL2j_0jc9YjHT00
Courtesy of Kuumba

“I always have Melatonin , which I rely on since I’m always in a different place at different times and it helps keep me grounded. But I also burn Kuumba incense in my hotel rooms to keep a sense of a calm that kind of reminds me of the studio. My favorite scent is the one I collaborated with them for. My studio Hideaway @ Suite X is the base and it’s made from a few of my own favorite smells and ingredients as once I started traveling heavily and living out of my suitcase, I wanted a consistent smell to keep in my routine.”

Kuumba Original Stick Incense $11.53

Beats Studio 3 Headphones (51% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaxui_0jc9YjHT00
Courtesy of Amazon”

“I like to listen to calm music [while working], maybe like mellower indie-like rock. And then if there’s a band I like, I try to find a radio station that suggests newer bands I’ve never heard of just to kind of keep it in the mood but also still learn and get introduced to newer music. I like Beats headphones because of all the companies out there, I know they have spent the most time, money and research to make the best headphones.”

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $349.95 $169.99 Buy Now

Moleskin Notebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTesx_0jc9YjHT00
Courtesy of Amazon

“l aways have a little Moleskin notebook and a mechanical Micron pencil that I always use. Aside from that, I honestly just need a sturdy desk and make myself available, like turn my phone off. Because I’ve been doing this for so long and I’m constantly on the go, I try not to make too many rituals because if I’m out of my comfort zone, I don’t want to feel like I’m not able to produce.”

Moleskine Classic Notebook $18.89

Dr. Woo Revitalizing Body Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38p9QL_0jc9YjHT00
Courtesy of Dr. Woo

“I just really love using the moisturizer on my face. It’s fragrance free, there’s barely any ingredients in it. It’s pure, clean and simple. But the hydration — we use the color lock technology so the hydration holds in — and I feel like it makes me look younger. I put it on every morning after the shower because that’s when I feel like my face is the driest.”

Dr. Woo Revitalizing Body Moisturizer $40 Buy Now

D’USSÉ XO Cognac x Dr. Woo Tulip Glass Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21L9dd_0jc9YjHT00
Courtesy of D’USSÉ

“Different occasions call for different spirits, but I love cognac because it’s great for going out and staying in. My favorite is D’USSE XO, the brand’s ten year aged Cognac, because it’s really rich and complex but still balanced, and my favorite way to enjoy it is neat or on the rocks. I love the ritual of it.”

D'USSÉ XO Cognac x Dr. Woo Tulip Glass Set $280 Buy Now

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Georgia Holt, Singer and Mother of Cher, Dies at 96

Georgia Holt, a singer, actor and mother to pop legend Cher, has died. She was 96. Cher broke the news on Twitter Saturday evening, writing “mom is gone.” No other details, including a cause or exact date of death, are available at this time. In September, Holt had been admitted to a hospital with pneumonia after facing some recurring health struggles. “Sorry I’ve been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better,” Cher shared on Sept. 9. Holt was a singer-songwriter, actor and model best known for her roles in...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage at Milwaukee Concert as Crowd Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off the stage of her Milwaukee concert on Saturday evening, as authorities halted the event to respond to a bomb threat at the venue. “Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” reads a statement shared by Pabst Theater Group, the organizer behind the concert. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.” Pabst Theater Group also shared that they are working with LaBelle to “reschedule the show.” The Milwaukee Police Department was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Variety

Kevin Hart, Jimmy Fallon, Madonna Named in Class-Action Suit Alleging Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Fraud ‘Scheme’

A class-action lawsuit contends that stakeholders in Yuga Labs, the parent company of NFT series Bored Ape Yacht Club and its affiliated digital products, engaged in a conspiracy with celebrities to defraud potential investors. In the complaint, filed Dec. 8 in federal district court in L.A., Yuga partners — including veteran music manager Guy Oseary — are named among the 37 defendants, who include Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Serena Williams, Jimmy Fallon, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Post Malone and NBA star Steph Curry. Also named is Amy Wu, who recently exited troubled cyptocurrency exchange FTX and...
In Style

Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress

After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
In Style

Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready

With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Olivia Wilde Wore A Bustier “Revenge Dress” To The 2022 Governors Awards

Just days after announcing her split from boyfriend Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet in a spicy, lingerie-inspired ball gown reminiscent of a wedding dress. And that, my friends, is what they call “revenge dressing.”. What is revenge dressing, you ask? Attributed to this famously saucy Princess...
Bustle

Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath

Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Short Haircuts Women Over 40 Can Try To Look Years Younger

Turning 40 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate this than with a flattering haircut? We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about three timeless, trendy and celeb-fave haircuts that beauties over 40 can utilize to emphasize their best features, rock a youthful-esque glow and use for a fresh change to ring in the holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc. and Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
Variety

June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

James Cameron Drops Out of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Hollywood Premiere Due to COVID-19

James Cameron will not attend the Monday evening premiere of his highly anticipated sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Los Angeles after contracting COVID-19, Variety has learned. Cameron, who has not brought a film he directed to Hollywood’s backyard since 2009 when the game-changing “Avatar” debuted, is asymptomatic and feeling well, insiders said. He will continue to engage in publicity for the film, albeit virtually. Industry players and lucky fans pouring into the Hollywood and Highland complex Monday night will have to make do with the film’s starry cast, which includes Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Letitia Wright: ‘Black Panther 2’ Credits Scene ‘Messed Me Up’ and Connects to the Original Chadwick Boseman Script

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for the ending and mid-credits scene in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” currently playing in theaters. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” saves its biggest surprise for the credits scene. Shuri (Letitia Wright) visits Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) at her home in Haiti, where it’s revealed that Nakia and the late T’Challah (Chadwick Boseman) had a son (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). Shuri meets her nephew, whose real name is revealed to be T’Challah. Wright opened up about the credits scene for the first time during a conversation with John Boyega for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “Obviously, I watched your film....
Variety

Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster to Offer Verified Fans Additional ‘Eras’ Tour Tickets

In an to make up for the chaos surrounding Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour on-sale last month, the singer and Ticketmaster have offered fans a second chance at snagging tickets for the singer’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour. On Monday morning, fans who had signed up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale last month received an alert that they could request to purchase two tickets in a “limited-time opportunity,” Millions of fans flocked to purchase tickets via pre-sale on Nov. 15 but were turned away due to overwhelming and “historically unprecedented” demand, according to a statement issued by the ticket site. Tons of fans...
Variety

Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises: Harry Styles, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, ‘The Rings of Power’ and More

This is a make-or-break year for the Golden Globes, and for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the awards. And therefore an intense spotlight was on the nominations this morning. In 2021, after a series of damning investigative stories in the Los Angeles Times — about the HFPA’s lack of inclusivity, and its shady ethical practices — Netflix, WarnerMedia and a number of personal publicists announced they would boycott the Globes, causing NBC to scrap the ceremony’s annual broadcast. Since then, the HFPA has embarked on a number of reforms, meant to curb the organization’s formerly open-secret graft and...
Variety

‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Thinks You’re Being Too Hard on Portia: ‘She’s Trying Her Best!’

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” now streaming on HBO Max. At the onset of “The White Lotus” Season 2 finale, Portia technically is in the midst of getting everything she always wanted. She’s gallivanting around Palermo with an off-the-grid hunk with a British accent, she’s able to make use of that ’80s-style matching set that she most likely bought off off a TikTok ad and she’s living so in the moment that she doesn’t realize until it’s too late that she has no idea where her phone is. Just like she tells Albie in...
Variety

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington Recall Their Emotional ‘Avatar’ Family Reunion at Los Angeles Premiere: ‘It’s a Labor of Love’

It was a Pandora family reunion at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Monday evening, though the film’s key patriarch was not able to attend. Director James Cameron, who spent 13 years developing, filming and designing the sci-fi sequel after his first “Avatar” became the highest-grossing film in history, had to bow out ahead of the festivities; he had tested positive for COVID-19. Nonetheless, it was an emotional evening for the film’s cast and crew, as they gathered to celebrate reaching the finish line after a long journey. The franchise’s leading man, Sam Worthington, reflected on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Janet Jackson Announces ‘Together Again’ 2023 Tour Dates

After teasing a big announcement on her social channels over the weekend, Janet Jackson revealed that she will be going on tour next year, with Ludacris as the opening act. The dates appear below. She also promises “There will be new music.” While her longwinded video announcement is short on details (but big on hellos to countries tuning in), the tour will launch on April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. and will hit 22 states before concluding in Seattle on June 21. Pre-sale for the tickets will begin on December 13th on Ticketmaster, and general admission will start on December 16th according...
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

Austin Butler and Janelle Monáe Go All In, From Living as Elvis for Three Years to Keeping Books of ‘Knives Out 2’ Notes

Austin Butler transformed into a music icon this year, taking on the presence and the swagger of the King in Baz Luhrmann’s electrifying “Elvis.” And Janelle Monáe made the reverse journey, continuing her reinvention from futuristic pop diva to multi-hyphenate actor with a meaty (and mysterious) central role as a tech entrepreneur in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Janelle Monáe: Being someone who has toured for many years, making it your own is no small thing. I know a little bit about what that takes. You played Elvis when he was a teenager, all the way up to his passing. Austin Butler: That was one...
Variety

Jennifer Coolidge on Fighting ‘Evil Gays’ and Seasickness in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” now streaming on HBO Max. Rest in peace, Tanya McQuoid. While we mourn the crown jewel of “The White Lotus” — who in the Season 2 finale takes out a few “high-end gays,” falls off a yacht, knocks her head on a dinghy and drowns to death in the Ionian Sea — the internet is ablaze with Jennifer Coolidge memes. (Yes, she is aware of them.) Tanya figures out she’s being conned by Quentin (Tom Hollander), but as she preps her escape back to shore, she slips and kills herself...
Variety

‘It’s Like Walking on a Plank’: Letitia Wright and John Boyega Embrace the ‘Madness’ of Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ Sets

John Boyega and Letitia Wright have known each other since meeting 13 years ago at the Identity School of Acting in London; later, they both appeared in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” miniseries. Boyega’s 2022 included turns in Abi Damaris Corbin’s Sundance standout “Breaking” and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King.” Meanwhile, in the wake of the tragic loss of franchise lead Chadwick Boseman, Wright took on the mantle of the hero in Ryan Coogler’s smash Marvel movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” John Boyega: We’re not going to do this how everybody else does it, because we have history. Letitia Wright: Yeah, we do. I remember always seeing you in the corridors...
Variety

Variety

93K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy