Bernie Madoff’s Historic Ponzi Scheme Focus of Upcoming Netflix Docuseries

Over a year after Bernie Madoff ’s death – and a few weeks after the FTX fiasco – the story behind the largest Ponzi scheme in history will be the focus of an upcoming Netflix docuseries.

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street features interviews with “whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims,” as well as never-before-seen footage of Madoff’s video depositions.

The four-episode series, directed by documentarian Joe Berlinger, “reveals the genesis and, for the first time, the mechanics of Madoff’s fraudulent investment advisory business, uncovering how the fraud was not just the brainchild of one evil genius, as many people came to believe,” Netflix said in a synopsis.

As someone says in the trailer, “The choice [Madoff] made was he could live with himself as a liar much more easier than he could live with himself as a failure.”

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street , arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 4, 2023, is the latest small-screen look at the Ponzi schemer who died behind bars in April 2021: Madoff has previously been portrayed in miniseries by Robert De Niro and Richard Dreyfuss.