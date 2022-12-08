ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more

There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
CBS News

Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
CBS News

Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
CNN

The best smartphones in 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
knowtechie.com

Upcoming Samsung mobile phones launching in 2023

With a dedicated customer base, Samsung is the biggest Android brand. Its diverse product range drives the South Korean handset maker’s legacy in the smartphone world. From luxurious foldable phones to premium flagship devices and powerful mid-rangers to budget-friendly handsets, it offers top-tier Samsung mobile phones at affordable prices.
ETOnline.com

The Discover Samsung Event Has Cyber Week-Worthy Deals On 8K TVs Now: Save Up to $4,000

Need to upgrade your TV for football season and holiday movie marathons? With the arrival of the holiday shopping season, the huge Discover Samsung Event just rolled out incredible Cyber Week-worthy deals that include top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs. The Discover Samsung winter sale includes Galaxy phones, tablets, and earbuds, but the biggest savings are on Samsung's impressive line of smart 8K TVs.
Digital Trends

PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now

Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.
Apple Insider

Save $150 on Apple's M1 Mac mini with 512GB SSD at Amazon

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The lowest price on Apple's M1 Mac mini with 512GB storage is back at Amazon, matching the retailer's Black Friday deal. While supplies last, holiday shoppers can pick up the 512GB Mac mini with...
TechRadar

LG C3 OLED TV: 4 upgrades we expect to see

At CES 2023, we expect the LG C3 OLED TV to be unveiled, which will be the latest in the line of LG's massively popular (and truly excellent) C-series of OLED TVs. The current version is the LG C2, and it was the LG C1 before that, so we're going out on a limb to say the next version will probably be the LG C3…
pocketnow.com

Save up to 45 percent on Samsung’s M8 Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor, and other great monitors

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have spotted great savings on several amazing monitors that will help your workspace look and feel better, which may also help you become even more productive. Savings start with one of the coolest smart monitors, as Samsung’s M8 series 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV with a Slim-fit webcam comes in at just $400 after an insane 45 percent discount. This outstanding smart monitor usually sells for $730, which means you would score $330 in savings if you choose to take one home.
Focus Daily News

Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles

Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy