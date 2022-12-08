Read full article on original website
How the White House negotiated for Brittney Griner's release
WNBA player Brittney Griner was released from a Russian detention center early Thursday in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, CBS News reports. Griner was detained in the country for nine months after being arrested at a Moscow airport on drug charges. She later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. Sources familiar with the deal say President Biden approved the exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow sometime within the last week, per CBS. To secure Griner's release, Biden agreed to release Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," who was serving a 25-year sentence in the...
Detroit News
Biden: Brittney Griner 'on the way home' from Russia, Paul Whelan 'not forgotten'
Washington — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight...
Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an […]
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”⚡️Первые фото из разрушенной гостиницы «Гостевой дом Жданова в Стаханове.Удар нанесен из РСЗО HIMARS. В здании находились бойцы ЧВК «Вагнер».@brussinf pic.twitter.com/tcUkJZdQkJ— Вольвач Юрий (@1Gg7Dlct8tfwNJL) December 11, 2022 Photos showed the building, a hotel called “Zhdanov’s Guest House,” blown...
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
President Biden signs ‘Respect for Marriage’ act into law
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A landmark day at The White House Tuesday afternoon. President Biden signed the ‘Respect for Marriage’ act into law, and a Fresno couple had a front-row seat. Robin and Karen McGehee made the trek on Monday across the country from Fresno to Washington D.C. “Today I feel like I can walk with […]
Exclusive-Peru eyes spending in protest zones, but fiscal goals 'non-negotiable' -minister
LIMA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Peru's new government is looking at economic stimulus measures for regions being roiled by protests after the ouster of leftist leader Pedro Castillo, but will hold steady to "non-negotiable" fiscal deficit targets, the economy minister said on Tuesday.
Progressive Democrats push for $300 million in labor union funding in next spending bill
Progressive Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar, are calling to give the National Labor Relations Board more than $300 million
Body of soccer journalist Grant Wahl is returned to US
The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, the State Department said.
American, British Ballistic Missile Submarines Join For Highly Unusual Show Of Force
USNVanguard class and Ohio class submarines seen together in the latest peculiar announcement highlighting America's seagoing nuclear deterrent.
Top official at Department of Energy out after allegations of luggage theft
Sam Brinton is now a former deputy assistance secretary for spent fuel waste disposition with the Office of Nuclear Energy.
