Ray Allen Primeaux, 68, born in Crowley and a lifelong resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Ray was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He worked his entire career as a mechanic, working mainly on diesel engines and heavy equipment. A family man through and through, nothing made him happier than being with those he loved. He was an avid LSU and Patterson Lumberjacks football fan who enjoyed the game as though he was right there playing. He had a great sense of humor and loved nothing more than making others laugh. Music was a passion he held close to his heart and even worked in his spare time as a DJ. Prior to his declining health, Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time on the water and riding motorcycles. A bright light is gone from our sight with Ray’s passing but his memory will live on in all who were fortunate to have known him.

PATTERSON, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO