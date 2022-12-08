Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Ray Allen Primeaux
Ray Allen Primeaux, 68, born in Crowley and a lifelong resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Ray was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He worked his entire career as a mechanic, working mainly on diesel engines and heavy equipment. A family man through and through, nothing made him happier than being with those he loved. He was an avid LSU and Patterson Lumberjacks football fan who enjoyed the game as though he was right there playing. He had a great sense of humor and loved nothing more than making others laugh. Music was a passion he held close to his heart and even worked in his spare time as a DJ. Prior to his declining health, Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time on the water and riding motorcycles. A bright light is gone from our sight with Ray’s passing but his memory will live on in all who were fortunate to have known him.
stmarynow.com
Marilyn Knight Francois
Marilyn Knight Francois, 78, a resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her resi-dence. Visitation will be Thursday at Siracusaville Recreation Center from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery. She is survived by sons, Irving Dewey Jr. of Patterson,...
stmarynow.com
HAROLD GRANGER SR
Harold Granger Sr., 86, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Thibodaux Regional Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Morning Glory Christian Center in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. He is survived...
stmarynow.com
Donna Whipple Adams
Donna Whipple Adams, age 76, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas on November 26, 2022. Donna was born in Kosciusko, MS on November 8, 1946, daughter of Donna and Clifford Whipple. She moved to Morgan City, LA when she was 6 years old where she lived until she graduated from Central Catholic High School. Intelligent and community minded, Donna proceeded to attend Nicholls State University to study nursing. After graduation, she built a successful career as a labor and delivery nurse, which she enjoyed immensely and in which she found both meaning and purpose.
stmarynow.com
Bernice Street Christmas
The Grinch might have stolen Christmas, but on Saturday, he cut the ribbon to open the annual Christmas celebration on Morgan City's Bernice Street. As always, neighborhood residents had brilliantly light decorations. This year there was also a snow machine in addition to visits with Santa, hot chocolate and popcorn. Among those present for the ribbon-cutting were Chamber President Beth Chiasson, City Councilman Lou Tamporello, Santa and the Abominable Snowman.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Elven Johnson, 4258 Hwy 90 East Des Allemonds, LA., age...
stmarynow.com
Police: Man arrested for possessing 4 drugs; Berwick meters have a bad week
Morgan City police made a pair of drug-related arrests over the weekend, one of which involved possession of four kinds drugs. Utility meters took a beating in Berwick in a pair of cases that resulted in arrests. And in Pierre Part, a school zone violation turned into an aggravated battery arrest involving a weapon. Morgan City police arrested the woman on an Assumption warrant.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine, White Castle await first La. 1 Classic basketball tournament
Coaches along the Westbank clamored for years to create a tournament in the same vein as the Baton Rouge Holiday Classic, and this year it finally will come to fruition. Seven teams will compete Thursday through Saturday in the first La. 1 Classic, which will be at Port Allen High School.
WAFB.com
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of December 1-8
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of December 1-8: Gabrelle Pearley, 37, 253 Hwy 998, Belle Rose was arrested pursuant to 5 bench warrants;. Jeremy Mason, 39, 11585 Harrell’s Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge was charged w. Theft, Possession of Heroin, Entry on or Remaining after being Forbidden, and Introducing Contraband into Penal Institution;
stmarynow.com
One dead after Monday courtroom violence in Franklin
FRANKLIN -- One person died Monday morning in a what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office called a shooing in a Parish Courthouse courtroom. Little is yet known about the incident. Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate, a routine step in officer-involved incidents, and witnesses were being interviewed in the courthouse by 11 a.m., a little more than two hours after the incident. The courthouse was under lockdown at noontime Monday.
theadvocate.com
Longtime parish volunteer honored for her years of dedicated community service
Connie King was recently honored with proclamations from both the City of Gonzales and Ascension Parish government for her volunteer contributions to the community. King volunteers with several organizations and can usually be seen handing out supplies after emergencies or organizing Tankproof — a nonprofit started by her twin sons — free swim lessons or other community service projects.
WAFB.com
1 person shot at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say
1 person shot at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say
LSP: 1 killed in crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish and claimed the life of Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, of Holden. According to Louisiana...
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when she was struck, killed by truck
A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.
theadvocate.com
Santa arrives in Gonzales for the annual tree lighting ceremony
Mayor Barney Arceneaux and members of the City Council ushered in the Christmas season Dec. 2 at the annual city tree lighting ceremony. Outside and around City Hall, colorful light displays welcomed families who came out for the celebration. Across the street and inside the Gonzales Civic Center, performers with Center Stage Performing Arts Academy sang and danced their holiday show.
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
New Iberia Police investigating gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School
The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School.
houmatimes.com
Pedestrian Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
On December 11, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old female Devonni Boudreaux of Lockport. The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was lying...
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
