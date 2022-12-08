Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: ball movement, paint dominance guide Orange to 83-53 victory over Wagner
It was an absolutely scorching-hot performance by the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team in its Sunday afternoon matchup with the Wagner Seahawks. Syracuse (7-2) entered the contest coming off back-to-back wins against Yale and Coppin State, while Wagner (4-4) looked to return back to above-.500. In Sunday afternoon’s matchup...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer win the 2022 National Championship!
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team are the 2022 National Champions. That’s it. That’s the opener. Syracuse outlasted the Indiana Hoosiers, college soccer royalty, to take home the national championship, 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 regulation and extra time. Amferny Sinclair netted the winner, Russel Shealy stood on his head and the Orange are coming home with the hardware. The Orange complete the treble as well, having won the ACC regular season, ACC Tournament and the NCAA Title. Big congrats to Coach McIntyre, the players, and the staff, on a phenomenal accomplishment, the first in Syracuse history.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer College Cup Final vs. Indiana: TV/streaming, time, history & more
Teams: No. 3 Syracuse Orange (18-2-4) vs. No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (14-4-6) Location: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C. First/Last Meeting: Syracuse and Indiana have never played each other in men’s soccer. How fitting that the first match between these two programs comes in the National Championship. Head Coaches: Syracuse...
nunesmagician.com
College Cup/MBB game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Indiana Hoosiers and Monmouth Hawks
The Syracuse Orange are in their first College Cup final tonight against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game kicks off at 6:00 and will shown on ESPNU and WatchESPN. This is the first national title appearance for a Syracuse team since women’s lacrosse played for the title in 2021. A win would be the first NCAA Championship since cross-country and field hockey won in November 2015,
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Monmouth
Unfortunately, we can’t declare this season to be a success just because the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team crushed the Georgetown Hoyas soundly by double-digits. Instead, the Orange (6-4) have a quick two-day turnover as the team gears for another home game, this time against the Monmouth Hawks (1-9).
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham transfers to Orange from Alabama
The Syracuse Orange football program is taking a page out of the men’s soccer program and using the transfer portal to build up the team. Dino Babers picked up a notable transfer for the trenches on Monday night. Former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham is joining Syracuse from Alabama. Ingraham...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: the Orange win fourth-straight, squeak by Monmouth 86-71 amid slow start
Competing forces struck the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (6-4) in its Tuesday night matchup versus the Monmouth Hawks (1-9). The first of which was out of its control, with nearly the entire Orange fanbase checked out with the Syracuse men’s soccer team defeating the Indiana Hoosiers in penalty kicks in the College Cup Finale thriller.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Monmouth
Compared to recent opponents, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team shouldn’t have much to fear heading into its next matchup at home against the Monmouth Hawks. Monmouth (1-9) enters the contest coming off a 36-point defeat to Princeton on the road, while Syracuse is coming off an emotionally charged weekend with a 19-point victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer set to meet Indiana in the College Cup Final
When I said earlier in the year that the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team were on their 2022 revenge tour, they proceeded to vanquish all soccer losses and one of their draws on this postseason run. Having run through all of the potential soccer vengeance, the Orange are turning to the hardwood. In what immediately brings back memories of the 1987 National Championship game, the Orange are set to face the Indiana Hoosiers for the national title in the College Cup final, December 12th at 6pm from Cary, North Carolina.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from Monmouth
The Syracuse Orange returned to action tonight and with the crowd (and maybe the team) distracted by the men’s soccer National Championship game, they pulled tightened up in the second half for a win over the Monmouth Hawks. Here are three takeaways from the win:. Slow start again. Maybe...
whcuradio.com
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Wagner
After a month’s worth of action, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team remains undefeated at home. The Orange will look to continue that trend heading into its matchup against the Wagner Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse (7-2) enters the game coming off back-to-back...
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke
Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Announces Store Renovation In Canadaigua, NY
On Dec. 13, Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate a grand reopening of its store at 5150 North St. in Canandaigua, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, and allows for access to Canandaigua and Geneva Lakes, area parks, camp grounds and wineries. This renovation marks the 28th location that has been recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
cnycentral.com
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CNY village finally approves new supermarket 3 years after original proposal
Fayetteville, N.Y. – The village of Fayetteville will soon be getting a new supermarket, three years after it was first proposed. The Fayetteville village planning board approved the site plan for the grocery store , which will be at 547 E. Genesee St., on the site of what once was an O’Brien & Gere manufacturing facility.
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
cnycentral.com
Tractor trailer rolled over in Skaneateles
SKANEATELES, N.Y. — Roads are closed in Skaneateles Tuesday morning due to a roll-over crash. The crash happened on East Lake Road, which is closed until further notice from Genesee Street to Pork Street. State police said no one was injured and cleanup is underway. This story is subject...
