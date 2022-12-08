ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

13 Christmas Decorations That Prove You’re From Upstate New York

Angels and stars are the traditional tree toppers. If you want to put a little personality into your holidays, there are a number of things you can use to show your love for Christmas and Upstate New York. Sports lovers have plenty of options. From the Bills, Jets, and Giants...
Lite 98.7

Syracuse Soccer wins NCCA Championship in Epic Title Game (PICS)

The Syracuse men’s soccer team took on the Indiana Hoosiers Monday in the NCAA championship match at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The Orange outlasted the Hoosiers after nearly two hours of gameplay followed by eight rounds of penalty kicks winning by a final score of 7-6.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford

While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Lite 98.7

YES, I KNOW IT’S SNOWING

My eyes work fine, thank you. I can see outside. If you've read my posts before, it's no secret that I often draw lots of inspiration from my favorite internet cesspool, Reddit. But I also scour Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and all other manner of internet rabbit holes to find what to write about. But this weekend, they were all plagued with the same issue.
Lite 98.7

9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous

This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
Lite 98.7

Santa Claus Was Actually Born in New York State

We're almost through the first full week of December, so the holiday season is in full swing. It's a race against the clock to try and get all those Christmas presents in time before the 25th and if you have kids, then surely they have already written their list for Santa Claus.
Lite 98.7

Does New York State Have A Snowplow Driver Shortage?

If there is one thing that we do well in New York, it's dealing with the weather. Whether it's a massive snowstorm that dumps more than 6 feet of snow on Buffalo or a once-in-a-lifetime hurricane that hits New York City and Long Island and floods the entire area, we New Yorkers take handling our weather seriously.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State

"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
VERMONT STATE
Lite 98.7

Rome Man Hit By Vehicle Last Week Has Died From Inuries

A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died. Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

You Might Be Surprised This is the Coldest City in New York State

When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there is no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest. But while they all may...
Lite 98.7

DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023

Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
