Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse
Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023. The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.
13 Christmas Decorations That Prove You’re From Upstate New York
Angels and stars are the traditional tree toppers. If you want to put a little personality into your holidays, there are a number of things you can use to show your love for Christmas and Upstate New York. Sports lovers have plenty of options. From the Bills, Jets, and Giants...
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
Syracuse Soccer wins NCCA Championship in Epic Title Game (PICS)
The Syracuse men’s soccer team took on the Indiana Hoosiers Monday in the NCAA championship match at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The Orange outlasted the Hoosiers after nearly two hours of gameplay followed by eight rounds of penalty kicks winning by a final score of 7-6.
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
YES, I KNOW IT’S SNOWING
My eyes work fine, thank you. I can see outside. If you've read my posts before, it's no secret that I often draw lots of inspiration from my favorite internet cesspool, Reddit. But I also scour Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and all other manner of internet rabbit holes to find what to write about. But this weekend, they were all plagued with the same issue.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous
This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
Santa Claus Was Actually Born in New York State
We're almost through the first full week of December, so the holiday season is in full swing. It's a race against the clock to try and get all those Christmas presents in time before the 25th and if you have kids, then surely they have already written their list for Santa Claus.
This New York College Is Planning To Revoke One Politician’s Honorary Law Degree
One politician is the center of one New York State colleges process to revoke an honorary law degree. Syracuse University is preparing to implement a process for revoking honorary degrees. The first they are looking to revoke was one they gave to Rudy Giuliani in 1989. According to Yahoo! News,...
Why Shop?- Grab These Totally Non Creepy Free Gifts From Utica’s Craigslist
Shopping for the holidays in 2022 can hurt your wallet. Why go through all of that stress when you can grab these totally free, and totally not creepy or weird gifts, from your friendly Utica Craigslist?. Let's be real. We are currently experiencing the highest inflation in the United States...
These 2 Quaint Upstate NY Towns Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
There is no place like Upstate New York in the winter. It is the most beautiful and even magical once the snow falls. There was a survey that landed two Upstate New York towns on the list as the prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States. Country...
Does New York State Have A Snowplow Driver Shortage?
If there is one thing that we do well in New York, it's dealing with the weather. Whether it's a massive snowstorm that dumps more than 6 feet of snow on Buffalo or a once-in-a-lifetime hurricane that hits New York City and Long Island and floods the entire area, we New Yorkers take handling our weather seriously.
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State
"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
Rome Man Hit By Vehicle Last Week Has Died From Inuries
A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died. Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
15 Phrases That Should Be Banned From New York Workplaces
If you’ve ever said to a colleague, “let’s circle back on that” or “can’t I pick your brain?” they may not have outwardly eye-rolled you but inside they were no doubt cringing at your use of clichés. It doesn’t matter where you...
You Might Be Surprised This is the Coldest City in New York State
When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there is no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest. But while they all may...
DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023
Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
