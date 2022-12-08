EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Michigan State 68-50 Saturday evening in the first game between to two teams since 2006. "We obviously struggled to score the ball," head coach Mike Martin '04 said. "I thought their defense was very prepared and their physicality, their switching, and just their defense in general made it very hard for us. We weren't at our best offensively and obviously, they had a lot to do with it.

