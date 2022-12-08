ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

brownbears.com

Men's Hockey Falls at St. Lawrence in First Half Finale

CANTON, N.Y. – The Brown Bears (4-9-2, 1-7-2 ECAC) dropped the first half finale at Appleton Arena against St. Lawrence (8-8-0, 5-3-0 ECAC) as the Saints took a 4-0 home win Saturday night. "It was a disappointing result but I wasn't disappointed with the work-ethic; I thought we out-worked...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Bierdumpfel and Clearie Each Take a Match Over Weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Junior Justin Bierdumpfel Drew Clearie each won a match in this weekend's duals against No. 20 Pitt on Friday and No. 25 Michigan State on Saturday at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Bierdumpfel took a 6-4 decision over Pitt's freshman Emory Taylor at 141 on Friday night,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Three Bears Score in Friday Night Win Over Union

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Three different members of the Brown University women's hockey team found the back of the net in a 3-1 win over Union Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. Scoring for the Bears (5-7-1, 3-4-0 ECAC) were senior Madie Stockfish for her first of the season, sophomore Anna Hurd and freshman Jade Iginla. The lone goal for the Dutchwomen (8-7-1, 3-4-1 ECAC) came from senior Emily King.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's basketball battles but falls at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Michigan State 68-50 Saturday evening in the first game between to two teams since 2006. "We obviously struggled to score the ball," head coach Mike Martin '04 said. "I thought their defense was very prepared and their physicality, their switching, and just their defense in general made it very hard for us. We weren't at our best offensively and obviously, they had a lot to do with it.
EAST LANSING, MI
brownbears.com

Bears take care of business against Mitchell, 101-45

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball took care of business on Saturday, beating Mitchell College 101-45. The 101 points are the most for the Bears in a regulation game since scoring 102 against Sacred Heart on Dec. 6, 2017. Brown (7-4) was led by Mackenzie Leahy, who scored a career-high 21 points in just over 17 minutes of play. Leahy was 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 from three-point range.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Brown Football Earns 14 Phil Steele All-Ivy Honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Twelve Brown football players have been named to the Phil Steele FCS All-Ivy League Team, the organization announced on Friday. The 12 players combined for 14 separate accolades in this year's awards. First Team. Wes Rockett (PR) Second Team. Wes Rockett (WR) Donovan Allen (OL) Wes...
PROVIDENCE, RI

