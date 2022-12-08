SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”

