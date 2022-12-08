Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
ohio.edu
Officer Dave Valentine retires from OUPD after 24 years
The Ohio University Police Department is announcing the retirement of Officer Dave Valentine after nearly 24 years of service to the Ohio University community. OUPD will host a retirement party for Valentine from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in the Community Room off OUPD’s main lobby.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Old GE Building On Fire in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – Emergency Crews are on the scene of a possible structure fire at the GE building around 6 pm. According to early reports, a call came in around 6 pm of smoke and fire at the building located at 559 East Ohio Street building. The old GE building...
3 teens allegedly run away from juvenile facility in Patriot, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 1:15 a.m.): As of 1:13 a.m. on Sunday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teens who ran away from a children’s center in Patriot have not yet been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teen boys allegedly ran away from the Children’s […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
sciotopost.com
Update – Demolition Crews Remain on Scene after GE Fire
Circleville – Overnight crews sat on the property to make sure that the fire did not rekindle at the former GE building in Circleville. A call came out around 6 pm of a possible structure fire in a large building located at 559 East Ohio Street on Saturday night. The cause demolition that was occurring on the location.
medinacountylife.com
Portsmouth-Area Resident Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Insurance Fraud
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that Joshua Preston, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was sentenced on Nov. 30 in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas to three years in prison after previously being convicted of felony insurance fraud, felony attempted insurance fraud, and felony forgery. Charges for felony telecommunications fraud, felony aggravated theft, felony attempted grand theft, and felony identity fraud were dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
WSAZ
Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area. Friday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released photos of jewelry that was found at the scene. Three...
WSYX ABC6
Scioto Co. sheriff hopes rings can help identify human remains found in Lucasville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Scioto County Sheriff's Office is hoping three rings can be used to identify a woman whose remains were found by a hunter in Lucasville. The rings were found on the woman whose remains were found on Friday, Dec. 2. Investigators believe the woman was:
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Woman Found Guilty of Trafficking Fentanyl
SCIOTO – Judge Mark Kuhn of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas sentenced a Michigan woman to 20.5 – 26 years in prison after she was convicted by a jury following a 2 day trial on November 29, 2022. Candace D. Guice, 24, of Ecorse, Michigan, a...
Deputies chase driver on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday. Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say. The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers were not able to confirm what […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 180 restricted after rollover crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m. According to initial reports, the crash happened in the 8000 block of Route 180. First responders on the scene said one person was trapped inside the wreckage.
sciotopost.com
Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in two-vehicle crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics in Ross County responded to a two-vehicle accident. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Route 159 and the Route 23 exit. One person in the crash stated they were suffering from chest pain and a hand injury. Motorists are advised to avoid...
