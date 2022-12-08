ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Officer Dave Valentine retires from OUPD after 24 years

The Ohio University Police Department is announcing the retirement of Officer Dave Valentine after nearly 24 years of service to the Ohio University community. OUPD will host a retirement party for Valentine from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in the Community Room off OUPD’s main lobby.
ATHENS, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Old GE Building On Fire in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – Emergency Crews are on the scene of a possible structure fire at the GE building around 6 pm. According to early reports, a call came in around 6 pm of smoke and fire at the building located at 559 East Ohio Street building. The old GE building...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Demolition Crews Remain on Scene after GE Fire

Circleville – Overnight crews sat on the property to make sure that the fire did not rekindle at the former GE building in Circleville. A call came out around 6 pm of a possible structure fire in a large building located at 559 East Ohio Street on Saturday night. The cause demolition that was occurring on the location.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
medinacountylife.com

Portsmouth-Area Resident Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Insurance Fraud

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that Joshua Preston, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was sentenced on Nov. 30 in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas to three years in prison after previously being convicted of felony insurance fraud, felony attempted insurance fraud, and felony forgery. Charges for felony telecommunications fraud, felony aggravated theft, felony attempted grand theft, and felony identity fraud were dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 180 restricted after rollover crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m. According to initial reports, the crash happened in the 8000 block of Route 180. First responders on the scene said one person was trapped inside the wreckage.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in two-vehicle crash just north of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics in Ross County responded to a two-vehicle accident. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Route 159 and the Route 23 exit. One person in the crash stated they were suffering from chest pain and a hand injury. Motorists are advised to avoid...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

